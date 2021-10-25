CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Trapped In Car Briefly After Crashing Into Building In Medford

CBS Boston
 8 days ago

MEDFORD (CBS) — A crash in Medford left two people trapped briefly inside their car Sunday night.

It happened at Salem Street in Medford Square. The care took out a couple of light poles before it smashed into a building.

One of the two people in the car was taken to the hospital.

Two people were quickly extricated from the car, which had ended up on its side on the sidewalk. One person was transported to the hospital.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

CBS Boston

Bicyclist From Massachusetts Killed, Another Seriously Injured In Texas Crash

HAMILTON (CBS) — One bicyclist from Massachusetts was killed and another seriously injured in a Texas crash over the weekend. It happened Saturday at about 11 a.m. three miles east of Rye on Farm-to-Market 787. The state’s Department of Public Safety reported that a 2014 Ford Escape was heading east “when the driver failed to control their speed and struck three-pedal cyclists.” Kent Wosepka, a 51-year-old from South Hamilton, was airlifted to the hospital but died the next day. Wosepka was a part-time faculty member in the finance department at Boston College’s Carroll School of Management from 2017 to 2020. “Kent was a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Police Search For Robbery Suspect After Chase, Crash In Salisbury

SALISBURY (CBS) – Police are searching for a robbery suspect who fled after crashing during a pursuit in Salisbury Monday. Brandon Simmons, 34, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, is wanted in robberies in York, Maine and Newburyport. A Salisbury Police officer stopped Simmons in a van just before 5 p.m. Simmons allegedly struck the officer in the face before speeding off. Police began pursuing Simmons and were joined by Seabrook officers and Massachusetts State Police. Simmons ran away after the van he was driving crashed into a pickup truck on Route 110 in Salisbury. Police say Brandon Simmons was driving this white van when...
SALISBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Missing Hiker Akif Qutab’s Body Found In Leominster State Forest

WESTMINSTER (CBS) – The body of missing hiker Akif Qutab was found Tuesday morning in Leominster State Forest following an extensive search. Crews spent Tuesday morning searching through the air and on the ground after police asked for the public’s help finding the 31-year-old Worcester man. Akif Quatab. (Image Credit: Worcester Police) Massachusetts State Police had described Qutab as a missing hiker. Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early announced several hours later that Qutab’s body was found in the woods of Westminster near the Princeton line. Police search Leominster State Forest for Akif Qutab. (WBZ-TV) Qutab’s car had been found in Princeton Monday but he was not with it. Early’s office and State Police detectives are investigating Qutab’s death.
LEOMINSTER, MA
CBS Boston

Suspected Car Thief Hospitalized After Being Shot By Driver In Lynn

LYNN (CBS) — A suspected car thief is in the hospital with gunshot wounds Sunday after the owner of the car he allegedly stole shot him. Lynn Police said a South Common Street resident was moving cars in their driveway when a man jumped into one of them which was running. The resident shot at the thief but he drove away. The suspect then went to Goodridge Street and ditched the car for an unattended, running car that was outside a pizza shop. Police chased the driver into Swampscott where he crashed at the intersection of Ellis and Paradise streets. The driver is now at Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man who shot the suspect called police after the incident and is cooperating with the investigation.
LYNN, MA
CBS Boston

Police Disperse Hundreds Of Teens At Swampscott House Party; Parents Charged With Providing Alcohol

SWAMPSCOTT (CBS) — Two parents are charged with providing alcohol to minors after hundreds of teenagers showed up to a party at their Swampscott home Saturday night. Police said there were 300 to 400 teens at the house on Linden Avenue. Swampscott officers had to ask Marblehead police for help in rounding up partygoers, and making sure nobody drove home drunk. At least two teens had to be hospitalized with alcohol poisoning. Officers found drinking areas set up at the home and several bottles and cans of alcohol at the scene. Police said homeowners David and Wesleini Potter were home during the party. They said 80 to 100 people were invited to the party, but more than expected showed up after word went out on social media. The Swampscott home where police dispersed a huge party (WBZ-TV) The Potters are charged with furnishing alcohol to minors and disturbing the peace. They said they didn’t know drinking was happening at the party, according to police. Furnishing alcohol to minors can result in a fine of up to $2,000 or a year in prison.  
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
CBS Boston

Man Who Fled After Deadly Seabrook, NH Double Shooting Facing Gun Charge

SEABROOK, N.H. (CBS) – The man who New Hampshire police say ran from the scene of a deadly double shooting outside a Seabrook home is now facing a gun charge. A man was found dead Monday morning in the driveway of a home on Boynton Lane. A second man had also been shot and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police learned that a third person ran from the scene, prompting a large search in the area that forced stores in a nearby shopping plaza to shelter in place. Garrito Fort. (Image Credit: Seabrook Police) Garrito Fort was later found and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Rockingham Superior Court. No one has been charged with the double shooting. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said more details are expected after an autopsy is performed Tuesday morning. “Investigators have identified all of the involved parties in the shooting and are actively investigating the details of this incident, including the potential claim of self-defense,” Formella said in a statement.
SEABROOK, NH
CBS Boston

Coast Guard Searching For Missing Plane Off Cape Cod

ORLEANS (CBS) – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a small plane off Cape Cod. The pilot, who has not been identified, was alone when he left Reading, Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon and was supposed to meet a friend in Chatham Sunday night. Searchers scoured the surf roughly two miles off Nauset Beach Sunday night and most of the day Monday, but found no debris or oil slick from the single engine Piper Cherokee. “It’s a needle in the haystack, is one of the analogies you can use,” said Chatham Harbormaster Stuart Smith. “He wasn’t talking to air traffic control or anything like that...
ORLEANS, MA
CBS Boston

Seabrook, NH Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 In Critical Condition

SEABROOK, N.H. (CBS) – A shooting near at a Seabrook, New Hampshire home left one man dead and another in critical condition, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office. Monday around 9 a.m., police officers responded to a home on Boynton Lane and found one man dead in the driveway. A second man was seriously injured and another man had reportedly run from the scene. Less than a mile away, more officers gathered at a shopping plaza on Lafayette Road to search for the third man. Customers were asked to remain inside stores while officers searched. Police investigate after a double shooting...
SEABROOK, NH
CBS Boston

Halloween Night In Salem Returns With Shoulder-To-Shoulder Street Traffic

SALEM (CBS) – Halloween is back in Salem, and spookier than ever. After Halloween 2020 was held mostly virtually and visitors were discouraged from traveling to Witch City, Mayor Kim Driscoll told WBZ that October 2021 has seen record crowds. Those crowds were evident on Halloween night, as costume-clad kids and adults packed the city center in shoulder-to-shoulder street traffic. “It’s 100 times better than last year,” said Brian Cordeiro of Fall River, as he was dressed like a “crazy clown.” The visitors were back. People traveled to Salem from Pennsylvania to Denver to Arkansas. Shelly Turner of Arkansas was in Salem for...
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan’s Wife Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car

FALL RIVER (CBS) – Judi St. Hilaire, the wife of Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan, is in intensive care after she was hit by a car Sunday morning while on a bike ride. Coogan said St. Hilaire was on a group ride in Mattapoisset when a car ran a stop sign, hitting her and two others. St. Hilaire broke several ribs, her collarbone, and punctured both lungs. Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan and his wife, Judi St. Hilaire. (Image Credit: Paul Coogan) She was taken to the ICU at Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford. Coogan said Monday that St. Hilaire is in stable...
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

New Massachusetts State Trooper Kristopher Carr Charged In Deadly Motorcycle Crash On I-93

DORCHESTER (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Trooper who just graduated from the training academy is now facing criminal charges in a deadly motorcycle crash in Boston early Friday morning. State Police said 25-year-old probationary trooper Kristopher Carr of Monson is charged with motor vehicle homicide while OUI and negligent operation of a motor vehicle in the crash. He was arraigned Friday afternoon in Dorchester District Court. Carr in court on Friday. (WBZ-TV) Investigators said Carr was off-duty, driving his fiancé in a Ford Explorer on Route 93 south just before 1:30 a.m. when he lost control, hit the median barrier and stopped perpendicular...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

5 Hospitalized With Carbon Monoxide Poisoning After Generator Found Running Inside Brockton Home

BROCKTON (CBS) – Five people at a home in Brockton were rushed to the hospital overnight with signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. Firefighters went to a home on Menlo Street around 10:45 p.m. Thursday after a child under the age of 10 called 911. They found the child’s mother going in and out of consciousness. There was a generator running inside on the first floor of the single-family home. There was no power and no alarms in the house, according to the fire department. All five people inside – three adults and two children – were evacuated and taken to the hospital. The...
BROCKTON, MA
CBS Boston

Over 20 Gravestones Vandalized At Framingham Cemetery

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Over 20 gravestones at a cemetery in Framingham have been vandalized. Framingham Police say around 23 gravestones were knocked over and smashed at Saint Stephen’s Cemetery last week. Investigators believe whomever was responsible did this at night. Over 20 gravestones were knocked down at a cemetery in Framingham last week. (Photo Credit: Bob Parrow) Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

5 People Taken To Hospital After 2 Carbon Monoxide Incidents In Hanson

HANSON (CBS) — Five people in Hanson were taken to the hospital early Friday morning after firefighters detected high levels of carbon monoxide inside two separate homes. Both incidents are linked to the use of generators following the nor’easter that swept through Massachusetts. Firefighters responded to a call around 4 a.m. from a family at a home on Pleasant Street after their CO alarms went off. The fire department said they had “slightly elevated levels of carbon monoxide” in the house. Two people were taken to the hospital. Right before 5 a.m., firefighters received another call about a family on Crescent Place...
HANSON, MA
CBS Boston

Salem Streets Packed For Halloween Weekend Celebrations

SALEM (CBS) — People on the streets of Salem were ready to make up for missing last year’s Halloween festivities. After a mostly virtual 2020 Halloween, the city is seeing record crowds. “We’ve had the biggest crowds we’ve ever seen all year. But this is the end, this is the triumph and so we’re excited to welcome people from around the country frankly, and around the globe,” said Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll. Many events have limited capacity and are already booked. There are COVID rules to follow including wearing masks in indoor spaces and providing proof of a negative COVID test for large...
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

Fallen Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia Honored With Memorial Bench In Green Hill Park

WORCESTER (CBS) — A memorial bench was unveiled on Saturday at a private ceremony in Green Hill Park for the fallen Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia. Officer Familia died while trying to save 14-year-old Troy Love from drowning at the pond on June 4. Two trees were also planted at the edge of the water, honoring both Familia and Love. The Worcester Police Department posted pictures of the ceremony via Twitter on Saturday: Today during a private ceremony, a memorial bench dedicated to Officer Enmanuel Familia was unveiled in Green Hill Park. Two trees were also planted by the water’s edge. One stands in memory of Officer Familia; the other in memory of Troy Love. pic.twitter.com/WWvmmGYRWp — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) October 30, 2021 Familia was 38 years old. He was a five-year veteran of the department. A beloved member of the community, thousands came out to a procession for Familia.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Procession Honors ‘Devoted’ NH State Police Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill, Killed In I-95 Crash

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The body of New Hampshire State Police Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill, killed when a tractor-trailer slammed into his cruiser, was moved to a funeral home on Friday. A line of officers saluted Sherrill as his casket was moved to a hearse for transportation from Concord to Dover. More first responders showed their respect by lining the procession route. First responders line the procession route for NH State Police Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill (WBZ-TV) Sherrill died early Thursday morning after the crash on I-95 north in Portsmouth. He was working a construction detail while crews installed a rumble strip on...
CONCORD, NH
CBS Boston

3 Incidents Of Abandoned Animals Around Boston Under Investigation

BOSTON (CBS) — The Animal Rescue League of Boston is investigating three recent cases of animal abandonment. Someone left four doves in a cage in a parking lot of a Chelsea shopping center last Tuesday. Surveillance cameras captured a man in a dark Ford Explorer putting the cage on the ground then driving off. This week, two kittens in a box were found abandoned in an alley in the Fenway area. Then a cat, still in its carrier, was left outside the Rescue League’s adoption center. Two kittens were abandoned in an alley in the Fenway area this week (Photo Via Animal Rescue League of Boston) All of the animals are doing well and will soon be up for adoption. Anyone with information pertaining to these investigations is urged to contact ARL Law Enforcement at 617-426-9170 x110 or email cruelty@arlboston.org. Abandoning an animal in Massachusetts is a felony. If you can no longer care for your pet and need to surrender, call 617-426-9170.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

First Center-Running Bus Lane In New England To Open In Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston drivers may be seeing red…all over a new bus lane opening in Jamaica Plain. A stretch of Columbus Avenue from Jackson Square to Walnut Ave. will open a center-running bus lane on Saturday. Routes 22, 29, and 44 will use it. This is the first center-running bus lane in New England. There will also be new platforms at eight bus stops. Coming soon to Columbus Ave: @BostonBTD & our new center-running bus lanes will save riders 4-7 minutes on the Routes 22, 29 & 44. Not only faster trips, but also safer, more convenient, and accessible service for Egleston Square. Watch for a sneak peak.🚍https://t.co/uYasMLEUU5 pic.twitter.com/9F3VHBwKUd — MBTA (@MBTA) October 26, 2021 MBTA officials say it will provide faster and more reliable service to riders because it eliminates conflict with other traffic and parked cars. It could save riders four-to-seven minutes on the corridor.
BOSTON, MA
