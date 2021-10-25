2 Trapped In Car Briefly After Crashing Into Building In Medford

MEDFORD (CBS) — A crash in Medford left two people trapped briefly inside their car Sunday night.

It happened at Salem Street in Medford Square. The care took out a couple of light poles before it smashed into a building.

Two people were quickly extricated from the car, which had ended up on its side on the sidewalk. One person was transported to the hospital.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.