NFL Week 8 Opening Odds - Expect Cowboys Line to Move Early and Often vs. Vikings

Good news: The Dallas Cowboys don't have to block Von Miller Sunday. Bad news: They may have to deal with him in January when the stakes are much bigger. The Los Angeles Rams' Monday morning blockbuster acquisition of the eight-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher sends shock waves throughout the NFL. It signals that the Broncos, despite a respectable 4-4 record, are eyeing the future with the adding of a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. For the NFC, it's a loud and clear salvo that Sean McVay and the Rams are serious about this season's Super Bowl.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO