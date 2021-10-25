CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Week 8 Opening Odds - Expect Cowboys Line to Move Early and Often vs. Vikings

By Ben Heisler
 8 days ago

NFL Week 7 Odds - Thursday, October 28th.

thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s CeeDee Lamb News

CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Horrible Penalty In Cowboys vs. Vikings

There are bad penalty calls, and then there’s the penalty that was just called in the Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys game. One of the worst roughing the passer penalty calls of the season benefited Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s game. Cowboys...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Get Concerning News On Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are playing without Dak Prescott on Sunday night, as Cooper Rush is starting in his place against the Minnesota Vikings. Prescott has yet to fully recover from his strained calf injury. Dallas is hoping to get Prescott back next weekend, when the Cowboys take on the Denver...
NFL
sportstalkline.com

This DeMarcus Lawrence harm update is dreadful files for the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports) The Dallas Cowboys got the opposite of the news they were hoping for on defensive end DeMarcus Cousins, who reportedly has a broken foot.When defensive end DeMarcus Cousins landed on the injury report on Wednesday, concern immediately spiked that he might have to miss extended…
NFL
CowboyMaven

Blockbuster NFL Trade as Cowboys Miss Von Miller ... For Now

Good news: The Dallas Cowboys don't have to block Von Miller Sunday. Bad news: They may have to deal with him in January when the stakes are much bigger. The Los Angeles Rams' Monday morning blockbuster acquisition of the eight-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher sends shock waves throughout the NFL. It signals that the Broncos, despite a respectable 4-4 record, are eyeing the future with the adding of a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. For the NFC, it's a loud and clear salvo that Sean McVay and the Rams are serious about this season's Super Bowl.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers and Cowboys should strike a deal before the NFL trade deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers could use a big upgrade to one of their weakest positions and this trade scenario with the Cowboys makes too much sense to ignore. We are just hours away from the NFL trade deadline, but that doesn’t mean that it’s too late for potential contenders to make a move. After a rocky start to the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have really turned things around and have won three straight games.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Penalties are an issue Dallas, and the NFL, must address

Over the last two weeks, no NFL team has been more penalized than the Dallas Cowboys. Per game, no team has been penalized more than the Dallas Cowboys. Even with the bye week, the Dallas Cowboys are in the top three of the league in penalties against. Conversely, the Dallas Cowboys are also tied for first for the most beneficial penalties and are a +1 in penalties for versus against.
NFL
GamingToday

NFL Week 8 Totals: Expect Points Aplenty In Cowboys-Vikings On Sunday Night Football

Thursday: Packers at Cardinals (O/U 50.5) Opposite the Cowboys-Vikings total, this number has dropped a full two points from its opener of 52.5 to 50.5. That’s understandable given the news that Packers WRs Davante Adams and Allen Lazard are both on the Covid list and will not play. Aaron Rodgers still has key passing targets, including Aaron Jones out of the backfield. The lower number offers a prime buying opportunity if you like the OVER.
NFL
Mile High Report

Broncos vs. Cowboys betting odds for Week 9

The Denver Broncos are big road underdogs to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9. Both teams are coming off low scoring victories, but Dallas did it with a backup quarterback on the road, while Denver’s offense was healthy and looking like they couldn’t get out of their own way whenever near the red zone.
NFL
chatsports.com

No movement yet on opening odds for Cowboys at Vikings

This week, we’re going to be waiting all day for Sunday Night as the game between the Dallas Cowboys (-2.5) and the Minnesota Vikings (+2.5) is going to be kicking off right around the time you’re getting the kids back home after trick-or-treating. I mean, I hope you’re home by...
NFL
The Spun

Magic Johnson Wants The Rams To Face 1 Team In NFC Championship

The Los Angeles Rams continued to look like a Super Bowl contender this past weekend with a dominant performance against the Houston Texans. The NFC West competitors improved to 7-1 and now hold a share of the lead in the division with the Arizona Cardinals. Magic Johnson has taken note...
NBA
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Official Game Status For QB Dak Prescott

Right before the Dallas Cowboys entered their bye week, Dak Prescott suffered a calf strain. It’s not considered a long-term injury, but the star quarterback clearly isn’t at 100 percent yet. Speaking to reporters this Friday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear that Prescott isn’t a lock to...
NFL
Chestnut Hill Local

("LIVE.") Cowboys vs Vikings nfl 2021 live Football week 8October 31, 2021

Cowboys vs Vikings Live NFL Football Week 8 October 31, 2021. As conference play is fully underway, it's starting to become time for teams to stand up or sit down in their quest to reach the playoffs this fall. Leading the way is the annual showdown of homecoming too, so expect a raucous atmosphere for a game between two desperate. Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings nfl 2021 live.
NFL
