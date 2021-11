With the NFL trade deadline only hours away, the Kansas City Chiefs could make an argument to go in either direction. The most realistic direction for the Chiefs is to go all-in on the present season. They’re certainly still within striking distance of everything they set out to achieve—to win the AFC West, to make the postseason, to then make a run toward a third consecutive Super Bowl. They have the coaching staff, the expertise, and the overall talent to do the job. This is the way that makes the most sense with the current makeup of the team.

