With colder weather just around the corner, you should be “winterizing” or preparing to store machinery for the winter. Hay balers and lawn mowers will not be receiving much use during the winter months while tractors, trucks, and side-by-sides might for feeding or recreation. Lawn mowers should be “run dry” so that fuel does not sit in them all winter. Refill them with fresh fuel in the spring. Battery terminals should be disconnected to not drain the battery. Rodents will also be eyeing all that equipment for another reason – as a cozy place to shelter for a few months.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK ・ 11 DAYS AGO