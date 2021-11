In the 2021 NFL Draft, we saw five quarterbacks go in the first round. The last quarterback selected among these five was Mac Jones who went to the New England Patriots with the 15th pick. While none of these five players have had outstanding rookie seasons, it can be argued that Jones has been the best quarterback out of this class so far, and a player in the 2022 NFL Draft class that reminds me of Jones is Kenny Pickett from Pittsburgh.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO