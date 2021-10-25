CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold rises 1% on lower U.S. yields, inflation worries

CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold prices rose about 1% on Monday, as a retreat in U.S. bond yields and persisting worries about inflation lifted the safe-haven asset ahead of major central bank meetings this week. Spot gold gained 0.8% to $1,805.90 per ounce. U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up 0.6% at...

www.cnbc.com

CNBC

Treasury yields fall slightly ahead of Fed meeting

U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Tuesday ahead of the key Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 3 basis point to 1.544% at around 2:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell 1.4 basis points to 1.952%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Jerome Powell
AFP

US Fed starts deliberations with stimulus pullback expected

The Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, opening deliberations that are expected to see it announce a pull back of the stimulus it put in place to support the US economy at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Central bankers have clearly telegraphed plans to slow their massive monthly bond buying program that helped stave off a financial collapse as the world's largest economy reeled from the pandemic damage in March 2020. But the tougher question facing members of the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at the meeting a central bank spokesperson said began Tuesday afternoon is what to do about rising prices -- and when. As the pandemic began, the Fed slashed its benchmark interest rate to zero and began buying $80 billion a month in Treasury bonds and at least $40 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities.
MarketWatch

Dow closes above 36,000 for first time as investors await Fed decision

Major stock indexes booked another round of record finishes Tuesday, a day ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 139 points, or 0.4%, to close near 36,053, according to preliminary figures, ending above the 36,000 milestone for the first time. The S&P 500 gained around 17 points, or 0.4%, to end near 4,631, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 54 points, or 0.3%, to finish near 15,650. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all closed at records for a third straight day. The last time the three benchmarks all closed at records for three consecutive days together was the three trading days ending Dec. 23, 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Attention on Wednesday will be on the Fed, which is fully expected to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. Investors will also be watching to see if Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushes back against rising market expectations for the central bank to begin delivering a series of rate increases in 2022.
CNBC

How inflation is changing the way wealthy investors think about the market

Inflation fears are rising, not only among billionaires like Paul Tudor-Jones, Bill Ackman, and CEOs including Jack Dorsey, but many individual investors with $1 million or more in the market. This week the Federal Reserve is expected to announce the start of its taper, but its outlook on interest rates...
Reuters

Oil mixed in choppy trade before U.S. inventories, OPEC+ meeting

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) -Oil traded below $85 a barrel on Tuesday, but remained close to a three-year high in choppy trade ahead of weekly U.S. supply reports expected to show a rise in crude inventories as traders also looked toward Thursday’s OPEC+ meeting. Analysts in a Reuters poll expected weekly...
AFP

BoE eyes first rate rise since 2018 as inflation surges

The Bank of England could this week raise its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years to rein in surging inflation as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns, analysts say. Economists are predicting that the BoE led by governor Andrew Bailey could hike borrowing costs from a record low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent at a regular policy meeting on Thursday. Other central banks across the globe have recently tightened policy to cool soaring prices and still more are considering following suit. Monetary policymakers must also decide whether to taper huge emergency cash stimulus support that has kept economies afloat during the pandemic.
