CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

FWC: Recreational Red Snapper Quota in Gulf State and Federal Waters Was Met, No Fall Season

spacecoastdaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FWC) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Florida’s recreational red snapper quota in Gulf state and federal waters was met during the June 4 through July 28 open season. Anglers had the opportunity to enjoy a 55-day...

spacecoastdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Herald

Red tide spreading by Bay County beaches along Gulf of Mexico

PANAMA CITY — For the second time in less than a week, the Florida Department of Health has issued an advisory notifying the public of a red tide bloom in Bay County. According to a news release from DOH-Bay officials, beaches along the Gulf of Mexico from the M.B. Miller Pier, 12213 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach to Mexico Beach are experiencing the presence of a red tide algae bloom at this time.
BAY COUNTY, FL
wbrz.com

La officials release private recreational red snapper landing estimates through Oct. 10

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) on Friday, released the latest private recreational red snapper landing estimates through October 10, 2021. LA Creel, LDWF's near real-time landings data collection program, indicates that 655,033 pounds, or 80 percent, of Louisiana’s 2021 annual private recreational allocation of 832,493 pounds have been harvested to date.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Cedar Key News

FWC RED TIDE REPORT 2021 OCTOBER 25

FWC RED TIDE REPORT (OCTOBER 24, 2021) VIEW MAP OF FLORIDA COUNTIES BY CLICKING ON "READ MORE" BELOW. A patchy bloom of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, persists along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Over the past week, K. brevis was detected in 130 samples. Bloom concentrations (>100,000 cells/liter) were observed in 45 samples: 17 in and offshore of Bay County, three offshore of Gulf County, one in Franklin County, one offshore of Dixie County, two offshore of Levy County, five in and offshore of Pinellas County, six in Manatee County, nine in Sarasota County, and one offshore of Lee County. Thanks to our partners at USF and NOAA, we are using satellite imagery – with the most recent images shown in the provided maps – to track patches of elevated chlorophyll (as a proxy for algal biomass) along and offshore of the Panhandle (from Bay County extending eastward), along and/or offshore of the Big Bend, and along and/or offshore of Southwest Florida (from the Pasco/Pinellas County line to Lee County). Additional details are provided below.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
atmorenews.com

Federal strings make future uncertain for red snapper anglers

Although several states currently have an open private boat recreational red snapper season, it appears red snapper seasons all along the Gulf Coast will come to an uneventful close for most anglers in 2021. For the most part, the states managed their private boat recreational seasons largely as predicted with months of free access to great fishing opportunities for anglers.
HOBBIES
OBA

Gulf Council Recommends Increasing Red Grouper Catch Limits

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Grouper is one of the best tasting fish in the Gulf of Mexico. In the press release below the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Council is recommending a 390,000 pound increase in grouper catch limits. The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council took final action...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
fernandinaobserver.com

FWC: Bats in buildings? Fall is the time for exclusions.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is reminding the public that fall is an ideal time to exclude bats from your home or other structure. While Florida’s 13 native and beneficial bat species typically roost in trees, caves or other natural spaces, they can also be attracted to human-made structures.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Red Snapper#Gulf State#Anglers#Fwc
wgcu.org

Red tide is continuing to thrive up and down Florida's Gulf coast

Red tide blooms are continuing to make their way north of Florida's Gulf coast. This past week, the toxic patches have been detected from the Panhandle, through the Big Bend and Tampa Bay regions, and down into Southwest Florida. The concentrations seem to be worsening in the Panhandle, while the...
FLORIDA STATE
Outdoor Life

NOAA’s Red Snapper Limits and Harvest Data Are Under Fire—Again

Recreational anglers and NOAA Fisheries, a federal regulatory agency, have a long history of disagreements over regulations governing red snapper harvest in both the South Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico fisheries. But that growing discord between state fisheries management personnel and federal fisheries folks has reached a new level as the Costal Conservation Association’s conservation director Ted Venken is disputing red snapper numbers, catch recordings by sport anglers, and how they ultimately may lead to tighter federal control over snapper seasons and harvests for sport fishermen.
AGRICULTURE
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT 11-1-21

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
kymkemp.com

Trinity River Adult Chinook Salmon Quota Met

Press release from California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW):. Based upon California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) projections of the recreational fall-run Chinook salmon catch on the Trinity River, anglers will soon meet the quotas for both the Upper Trinity River and Lower Trinity River. The Upper Trinity...
CALIFORNIA STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

Second Split of State's Fall Turkey Season Under Way

West Virginia’s second split of the fall wild turkey hunting season will open in select counties on Oct. 25. The first fall season, which included all 55 counties, opened on Oct. 9 and closed on Oct. 17. “The first week of fall wild turkey hunting came to a close on...
LIFESTYLE
One Green Planet

Food Scarcity Causing Record Number of Manatee Population Deaths

Florida is experiencing a massive die-off of its manatee population. As 959 deaths have been recorded since October the 1st and more deaths are expected as cold weather hits. The manatee population deaths doubled this year and with startling speed causing animal officials to grow concerned about the population numbers.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG News 5

Best counties to retire to in Florida

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

How did Florida end up with one of the best COVID-19 case and death rates in the US despite Gov Ron DeSantis refusing to implement mask or vaccine mandates?

Just two months ago, Florida was experiencing the worst COVID-19 surge in the United States. The Sunshine State had the highest seven-day average of cases per day as well as the highest hospitalization rate in the country. Despite these grim metrics, Governor Ron DeSantis did not issue new lockdowns, closures...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Plastic Straws Will Be Banned Here, Starting Nov. 4

Roughly 500 million plastic straws are used in the U.S. nearly every day, threatening wildlife and contributing to the growing ocean plastic epidemic, according to the National Park Service (NPS). Over the past few years, many businesses have attempted to significantly cut back on their contribution to single-use plastic by swapping out their plastic straws for paper ones. But some of these businesses have not made this choice on their own. Several states have enacted statewide restrictions against single-use plastic straws, and one of these bans is set to go into effect this week. Read on to find out more about the latest ban on plastic straws.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy