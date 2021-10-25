FWC: Recreational Red Snapper Quota in Gulf State and Federal Waters Was Met, No Fall Season

FWC RED TIDE REPORT (OCTOBER 24, 2021) VIEW MAP OF FLORIDA COUNTIES BY CLICKING ON "READ MORE" BELOW. A patchy bloom of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, persists along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Over the past week, K. brevis was detected in 130 samples. Bloom concentrations (>100,000 cells/liter) were observed in 45 samples: 17 in and offshore of Bay County, three offshore of Gulf County, one in Franklin County, one offshore of Dixie County, two offshore of Levy County, five in and offshore of Pinellas County, six in Manatee County, nine in Sarasota County, and one offshore of Lee County. Thanks to our partners at USF and NOAA, we are using satellite imagery – with the most recent images shown in the provided maps – to track patches of elevated chlorophyll (as a proxy for algal biomass) along and offshore of the Panhandle (from Bay County extending eastward), along and/or offshore of the Big Bend, and along and/or offshore of Southwest Florida (from the Pasco/Pinellas County line to Lee County). Additional details are provided below.

