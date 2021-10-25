CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Oil prices on the march again in tight market; U.S. crude at 7-yr high

CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil prices rose on Monday, extending pre-weekend gains, with U.S. crude hitting a seven-year high as global supply remained tight amid strong demand worldwide as economies recover from coronavirus pandemic-induced slumps. Brent crude futures climbed $1.03, or 1.2%, to $86.56 per barrel, following on from last Friday's 1.1% gain....

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Crude oil price prediction with OPEC+ meeting in the horizon

Crude oil price has been on a bull run since late August. Investors are keen on the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for the current week. Maintaining its output cuts may boost prices closer to the forecasted $100. Crude oil price has been on a bull run since late August. Investors are...
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

Oil driller Diamondback braces for 10% price shock in shale sector

Shale driller Diamondback Energy Inc. is bracing for a 10 percent jump in costs next year amid supply-chain snarls rippling through the oil industry. Although oilfield-service companies have been up front about the squeeze they’re feeling from higher labor and material costs, the explorers that hire them have been largely mum -- until Diamondback dropped a bombshell on a Tuesday morning conference call.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Crude Oil Prices#Fujitomi Securities#Wti#Cftc#Baker Hughes Co
rigzone.com

Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing

Canadian heavy crude's price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing. Canadian heavy crude’s price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing as refiners shun heavy and higher-sulfur crude for lighter grades that are less expensive to process in refineries. Western Canadian Select’s discount for December to West...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
Reuters

Oil mixed in choppy trade before U.S. inventories, OPEC+ meeting

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) -Oil traded below $85 a barrel on Tuesday, but remained close to a three-year high in choppy trade ahead of weekly U.S. supply reports expected to show a rise in crude inventories as traders also looked toward Thursday’s OPEC+ meeting. Analysts in a Reuters poll expected weekly...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

BP warns of ‘tight’ gas market ahead as profits surge

LONDON (AP) — BP reported soaring profits Tuesday on the back of surging oil and gas prices as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. The British energy giant also warned that gas markets would remain “tight” over the coming months, which will likely further pressure household budgets. BP...
TRAFFIC
Cheddar News

U.S. Propane Market's Dire Winter Outlook

The U.S. propane market is headed for 'armageddon' this winter, according to the research firm, IHS Markit Ltd. Residential propane prices nationwide are currently at their highest level for the month of October since 2011. It comes amid soaring demand and as the energy source is in short supply. This all could lead to some regions experiencing shortages before winter ends. President and CEO of Suburban Propane Michael Stivala joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher, natural-gas prices decline for a third session in a row

Oil futures settled higher on Monday, ahead of a decision by major oil producers later this week on crude output levels. It seems quite clear that traders are not expecting any action from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The group is clearly perfectly happy with price levels and don't consider them the economic risk that other countries, like the U.S., do." Erlam expects Thursday’s meeting to be "swift and consistent with the last," and that OPEC+ will continue with its monthly oil production increases of 400,000 barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $84.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, settled lower for a third consecutive session, with analysts citing forecasts for milder weather for the decline. December natural gas fell 24 cents, or 4.4%, to settle at $5.186 per million British thermal units.
TRAFFIC
CNBC

China's coal shortage eases after Beijing steps in, report says

BEIJING — China's coal shortage is easing thanks to new government policies, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note Tuesday. According to the report, the number of Chinese provinces with significant power shortages fell to two in mid-October — down from 18 at the start of the month. The bank said that's based on a shortfall in supply versus demand of more than 10%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy