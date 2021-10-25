CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dollar steadies after bounce off of one-month low

CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dollar steadied on Monday afternoon after bouncing off a one-month low as traders weighed the prospects of higher interest rates for different currencies and considered how coming economic data and central bank comments could impact their positions. The upward move came at the expense of the euro, the...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Gold prices slip on strong dollar as focus turns to Fed

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,787.04 per ounce by 01:35 p.m. EDT. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.4% to $1,789.40. Gold prices fell on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar and equities gained ahead of a much-awaited U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that could provide a timeline on interest rate hikes amid rising inflationary pressures.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Bank Of Japan#Japanese#Swiss#The European Central Bank#The Bank Of Canada#The U S Federal Reserve#Fed#U S Treasury
AFP

US Fed starts deliberations with stimulus pullback expected

The Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, opening deliberations that are expected to see it announce a pull back of the stimulus it put in place to support the US economy at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Central bankers have clearly telegraphed plans to slow their massive monthly bond buying program that helped stave off a financial collapse as the world's largest economy reeled from the pandemic damage in March 2020. But the tougher question facing members of the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at the meeting a central bank spokesperson said began Tuesday afternoon is what to do about rising prices -- and when. As the pandemic began, the Fed slashed its benchmark interest rate to zero and began buying $80 billion a month in Treasury bonds and at least $40 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Investors expect a faster pace for Fed rate hikes, CNBC survey shows

The CNBC Fed Survey indicates the Fed will announce a taper Wednesday and begin hiking rates sooner than previously forecast. Sixty percent believe inflation is a big enough concern that the Fed should halt all asset purchases now. On stocks, the survey shows a 48% chance of a 10% downside...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Treasury yields fall slightly ahead of Fed meeting

U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Tuesday ahead of the key Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 3 basis point to 1.544% at around 2:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell 1.4 basis points to 1.952%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Dow closes above 36,000 for first time as investors await Fed decision

Major stock indexes booked another round of record finishes Tuesday, a day ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 139 points, or 0.4%, to close near 36,053, according to preliminary figures, ending above the 36,000 milestone for the first time. The S&P 500 gained around 17 points, or 0.4%, to end near 4,631, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 54 points, or 0.3%, to finish near 15,650. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all closed at records for a third straight day. The last time the three benchmarks all closed at records for three consecutive days together was the three trading days ending Dec. 23, 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Attention on Wednesday will be on the Fed, which is fully expected to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. Investors will also be watching to see if Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushes back against rising market expectations for the central bank to begin delivering a series of rate increases in 2022.
STOCKS
AFP

BoE eyes first rate rise since 2018 as inflation surges

The Bank of England could this week raise its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years to rein in surging inflation as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns, analysts say. Economists are predicting that the BoE led by governor Andrew Bailey could hike borrowing costs from a record low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent at a regular policy meeting on Thursday. Other central banks across the globe have recently tightened policy to cool soaring prices and still more are considering following suit. Monetary policymakers must also decide whether to taper huge emergency cash stimulus support that has kept economies afloat during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
CNBC

How inflation is changing the way wealthy investors think about the market

Inflation fears are rising, not only among billionaires like Paul Tudor-Jones, Bill Ackman, and CEOs including Jack Dorsey, but many individual investors with $1 million or more in the market. This week the Federal Reserve is expected to announce the start of its taper, but its outlook on interest rates...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD bounces off multi-week lows, finds some support near mid-1.3600s

GBP/USD dropped to near three-week lows during the early part of the trading action on Monday. Brexit jitters weighed on the British pound and exerted some pressure amid a modest USD strength. Investors now seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets heading into the key central bank meetings. The GBP/USD pair...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Treasury liquidity is worsening as hedge funds Rokos and Alphadyne reportedly incur losses from wrong-way bets on yields

Rokos and Alphadyne are identified by Bloomberg News as two hedge funds that have incurred losses on yield-curve plays. Volatility in the global rates market has triggered potential losses for a number of large leveraged players, which is leading to deteriorating liquidity in the U.S., Europe, Canada and the U.K., BofA strategists said.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy