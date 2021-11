WWE's new rosters for Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown were made official this week following the events of the 2021 WWE Draft and last Thursday's Crown Jewel pay-per-view. A number of wrestlers, whether they be injured or just off TV, were not picked for either show but PWInsider managed to get its hands on the internal rosters for WWE's brands and noted where some of those free agents have been penciled in at. Brock Lesnar was the only wrestler given a storyline reason why he was declared a free agent (Paul Heyman's backstage negotiations), but internally he's still considered a SmackDown star. Lesnar was given a storyline suspension on last week's SmackDown and reportedly won't be back until the Royal Rumble in January.

