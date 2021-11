A former Gaston County paramedic accused of killing his wife by poisoning her with eye drops will appear in court Tuesday, Nov. 2. Joshua Hunsucker was arrested in December 2019 and charged with murder in connection with the killing of Stacy Robinson Hunsucker in September of 2018. Prosecutors said Hunsucker got his wife to ingest deadly amounts of tetrahydrozoline, the main ingredient in eye drops. He was later indicted for insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretenses greater than $100,000 in 2020.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO