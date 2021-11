GMC took the wraps off the 2022 Sierra today and it seems to be an impressive upgrade over the outgoing model. The company has introduced two new trims which are basically upgraded versions of the existing trims. One is the Denali Ultimate, and the other is the AT4X. Apart from this, there are a lot of tech upgrades as well, but the highlight of the lot is the introduction of the Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance technology. If you had only the Ford F-150, Ram 1500, and the Chevy Silverado shortlisted for your next truck purchase, well, skimping the 2022 Sierra will be a cardinal sin.

