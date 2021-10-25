KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday October 24th

Near Record-Breaking heat for much of the Concho Valley. Afternoon highs were in the upper 80s and lower 90s for much of the region. Gusty winds during the afternoon have started to settle down and stay calmer going into the Monday. The record high for today in San Angelo was 92 degrees and ended up just one degree shy of tying that record.

Monday another hot day in store with the potential of breaking the record high temperature. The high for San Angelo is 91 degrees set back in 1950, our forecasted afternoon high will be 92 degrees so once again watching to see how close we get to breaking that record.

Tuesday, hot to start the day as a cold front will begin to move into the state of Texas from the northwest. Increase moisture from the south coupled with the instability of the cold front will develop some strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms could lingering into the early morning hours on Wednesday. More likely to be later in the eastern counties as the storms move off to the east and southeast. Concerns with these storms will includes strong winds and large hail, in addition to the chance for a some isolated tornadoes and local flash flooding.

Once the front pushes through the area and off to the southeast, some gusty winds from the northwest will linger throughout the day on Wednesday, but conditions will begin to settle into a quiet pattern for the Halloween weekend.

