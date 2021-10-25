CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two die in crash that closes Interstate 71 for about two hours Sunday morning

By Ashland Times-Gazette, Ohio
 8 days ago

Oct. 25—CONGRESS TWP. — Two people died in a crash involving a pair of commercial trucks Sunday morning on Interstate 71 in Wayne County, according to a news release from the State Highway Patrol. The accident at around 3:30 a.m. closed I-71 near Mile Post 195 for...

