Gov't cancels plan for int'l airport in Jezreel Valley

northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

Oct. 25—The government has voted to cancel the decision to build an airport at Ramat David in the Jezreel Valley in northern Israel. That decision was passed in 2014, and angered Jezreel Valley residents. The proposal to cancel the decision was put forward by Minister of Transport Merav Michaeli, together with...

