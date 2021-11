Martin Truex Jr. opened as the favorite and held that distinction through Saturday morning while another driver jumped up a few positions to become the second-seeded driver. Truex (+440) opened the week as the favorite for the seventh time this year and he’s been productive twice after having the lowest odds of +475 in Martinsville 1 and +480 for Richmond 2. PointsBet Sportsbook traders dropped him as low as +400 to start the week, but they needed to add a little incentive to get more aggressive action.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO