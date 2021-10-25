CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Wheat hits three-week high on strong global demand

By Naveen Thukral
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

* Wheat gains for 2nd session to highest since Oct. 4

* Strong global demand, tightening supplies support wheat

* Soybeans rise for first time in three session, corn tick up (Recasts, adds quote in paragraph 3, CFTC positions)

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a second consecutive session on Monday to their highest in three weeks, as robust world demand and tightening supplies underpinned the market.

Soybeans rose for the first time in three sessions, while corn edged higher.

“Continued dry weather in Hard Red Winter wheat regions of the U.S. is helping the mood,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “As are the high level of fertiliser prices.”

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) gained 0.7% at $7.61 a bushel by 0349 GMT, near the session high of $7.62-1/4 a bushel, the highest since Oct 4. Wheat closed up 2% on Friday.

Soybeans were added 0.8% to $12.30-1/2 a bushel and corn rose 0.1% to $5.38-1/4 a bushel.

The wheat market is grappling with strong export demand, as stockpiles are expected to decline in major exporting zones this season.

In Australia, robust demand for wheat is quickly filling up shipping slots as importers book cargoes ahead of what is expected to be a second year of near-record output.

Corn is drawing support from talks of shifting U.S. acres toward soybeans next year due to climbing fertilizer costs, while beneficial rain for planting in Brazil and upward revisions to U.S. and European harvests curbed prices.

Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Oct. 19, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

U.S. Propane Market's Dire Winter Outlook

The U.S. propane market is headed for 'armageddon' this winter, according to the research firm, IHS Markit Ltd. Residential propane prices nationwide are currently at their highest level for the month of October since 2011. It comes amid soaring demand and as the energy source is in short supply. This all could lead to some regions experiencing shortages before winter ends. President and CEO of Suburban Propane Michael Stivala joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Weather#Winter Wheat#Grains Wheat#Cftc#Cbot#European
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: All 3 Wheats Set New Highs

U.S. wheat prices continued to push higher, posting new contract highs Monday as the markets acclimates to this year’s lower supplies, both in the U.S. and among major exporters. December corn climbed to its highest close in nearly four months, encouraged by big returns for ethanol production. December corn closed...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

BoE eyes first rate rise since 2018 as inflation surges

The Bank of England could this week raise its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years to rein in surging inflation as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns, analysts say. Economists are predicting that the BoE led by governor Andrew Bailey could hike borrowing costs from a record low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent at a regular policy meeting on Thursday. Other central banks across the globe have recently tightened policy to cool soaring prices and still more are considering following suit. Monetary policymakers must also decide whether to taper huge emergency cash stimulus support that has kept economies afloat during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Soybeans Up; Corn, Wheat Down

Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower, beans are 3 to 4 cents higher and wheat is 2 to 8 cents lower. Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Tuesday with soft spread trade and action backing off the fresh highs scored overnight with spillover weakness from wheat. Ethanol margins will continue to support near-term production as we continue to struggle to catch up on stocks with natural gas values popping back so far Tuesday.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Enterprise Products oil pipeline volume up 18% as demand recovers

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners LP's (EPD.N) crude oil pipeline volumes rose 18% in the third quarter, the U.S. energy pipeline operator said on Tuesday, as demand continued to recover from the pandemic slump. Volumes on its natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products and petrochemical pipelines have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Wall Street rises to records, underpinned by strong earnings reports

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose modestly on Tuesday to intraday record highs as a strong earnings season continued to lift sentiment for equities, while investors were looking ahead to a critical Federal Reserve meeting. Pfizer (PFE.N) shares rose 5.2% after the drugmaker said it expected 2021...
STOCKS
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Strong Morning Trade Lead by Wheat

Corn trade is 11 cents to 12 cents higher, beans are 3 cents to 4 cents higher and wheat is 22 cents to 26 cents higher. Corn trade is 11 cents to 12 cents higher to open the week with firmer spread trade as we push into the next level of resistance following the lead of strength in wheat and score the highest levels since August. Ethanol margins will continue to support near-term production as we continue to struggle to catch up on stocks.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

GRAINS-CBOT wheat hits 8-1/2-year high, buoyed by strong demand

CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose to their highest prices in 8-1/2 years on Monday, buoyed by strong demand against the backdrop of tightening world supplies. Corn futures advanced on spillover strength from wheat’s gains, traders said. Wheat rallied on a flurry of deals in the export...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

China's manufacturing slows for 2nd straight month in Oct

China’s manufacturing activity contracted for a second straight month in October amid materials shortages and a widespread power crunch.China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers index dipped to 49.2 in October, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, down from 49.6 in September. The index is measured on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing.The indicators are closely watched as a barometer of China’s economy. Analysts have warned activity may slow further as manufacturers grapple with the power crunch, shortages of materials and surging costs. In a statement Sunday, National Bureau of Statistics economist...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Gold futures finish higher, but stay below the $1,800 mark

Gold futures settled higher on Monday, but remained below the key $1,800 mark as the market awaited Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy. "The bear camp in gold and silver should be licking their chops as the markets widely expect the Fed to announce the beginning of tapering of asset purchases on Wednesday," analysts at Zaner wrote in Monday's report. "With the added pressure of a surge in the dollar form last week's lows and the recent rise in U.S. short-term interest rates, the bear camp has several themes operating in its favor. For now, December gold tacked on $11.90, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,795.80 an ounce after posting a loss of about 0.7% last week.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

213K+
Followers
232K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy