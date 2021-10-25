CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kyle Shanahan admits he expects and deserves scrutiny for 49ers’ four-game losing streak

By David Bonilla
 8 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers' 2021 campaign is spiraling out of control. As a result, there is a lot of blame to spread around. While quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is receiving his fair...

www.49erswebzone.com

The Spun

Former 49ers Star Has Blunt Message For Jimmy Garoppolo

Former 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley blasted Jimmy Garoppolo for his performance against the Colts on Sunday night. We may be nearing the end of the Garoppolo era in the Bay Area. He was pretty awful on Sunday night (16 of 27 for 181 yards and one touchdown with two picks and one fumble) during the 49ers’ 30-18 loss to the Colts. San Francisco, meanwhile, is now 2-4 after starting the season with Super Bowl aspirations.
NFL
FanSided

Kyle Shanahan has one ‘ace’ left to salvage 49ers season

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has lost his luster in 2021, yet there’s one play he has in his pocket that could turn around an otherwise lost season. While 2020 was certainly the most challenging season head coach Kyle Shanahan has had with the San Francisco 49ers, 2021 is proving to be the one that’s the most deflating.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Notable Quarterback Monday

The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon, which included the release of a veteran quarterback. Indianapolis released Brett Hundley, who has yoyoed back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster this season but did not appear in a game for the Colts. Hundley signed with the team during the offseason.
NFL
FanSided

3 coaches on the NFL hot seat after Week 8

The NFL will run through some head coaches, and will continue to do so for the rest of time. Every offseason, roughly a quarter of the NFL‘s teams will be employing a new head coach. It may not always be an ineffective head coach’s fault, but the NFL is a...
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan explains why 49ers are sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo

Despite another mediocre performance by Jimmy Garoppolo, the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback does not appear to be in any danger of losing his starting job. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged Monday that Garoppolo’s poor outing Sunday against Indianapolis was the quarterback’s worst of the season. However, Shanahan thought the weather had a lot to do with that, and affirmed that Garoppolo has a strong enough grip on the starting job that one bad game won’t cost him.
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Tony Dungy shares honest opinion on Carson Wentz

Tony Dungy spent seven seasons as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and he won a Super Bowl with them thanks in large part to his relationship with quarterback Peyton Manning. So he knows a thing or two about what works to win with the Colts. On paper, he...
NFL
49erswebzone

Steve Young says 49ers locker room ‘fraught with terror’

5.6k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. It's the time of year when many people like to focus on scary things. Whether it's scary movies, haunted houses, witches and ghosts, or pumpkins being carved, it's the season of screams and heart-racing stories. As we prepare for Halloween weekend, and as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to travel to Chicago to play the Bears, Hall of Famer Steve Young is seeing something else that is striking terror within his mind...the 49ers locker room.
NFL
FanSided

Carson Wentz might have just finished the Colts’ season

Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
NFL
