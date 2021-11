OUR KIND OF PEOPLE is FOX’s latest nighttime sudser from Executive Producer Lee Daniels (EMPIRE), and it’s a special treat for fans of ALL MY CHILDREN, as it reunites Yaya DaCosta (Angela; ex-Cassandra, AMC) with her Pine Valley mama, Debbi Morgan (Aunt Piggy; ex-Angie, AMC). “That was at the very beginning of my career,” marvels DaCosta of her time on the soap. “I played Debbi Morgan’s daughter on ALL MY CHILDREN [in 2008] and it’s such an honor to be working with her again in such a different capacity, not as mother and daughter, but as niece and auntie, who are really more like sisters.”

