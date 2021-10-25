Mallard Fillmore for the week of Oct. 25

I have read the mayor's 2022 City of Mukilteo preliminary budget covering 177 pages. Unless I missed it, I did not see any reference to a 1% property tax included in the budget. The Mukilteo city budget was $24,300,000 in 2014 and estimated at $30,900,000 in the 2022 budget, a 27% increase. This increase in the budget should be enough so that an increase of 1% in property taxes is not required. With high inflation driven by food costs and gasoline costs, Mukilteo citizens should not be asked to increase Mukilteo property taxes by another 1%. Fortunately Joe Marine and Riaz Khan in the City Council have both come out against this tax increase.

MUKILTEO, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO