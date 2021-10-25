CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Mallard Fillmore for the week of Oct. 25

By Tribune-Review Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 12:01 a.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 8 days ago

Mallard Fillmore for the week of...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Scrapbook Gallery: Week of Oct. 24

Our weekly Scrapbook Gallery features reader-submitted photos highlighting the 'scrapbook' moments in their lives here in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. We invite you to share your 'scrapbook' moments from family, church, school, community and holiday events anytime at sundayscrapbook@timesnews.net.
VISUAL ART
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Golden Agers to meet

Unity Golden Age Club Inc. will meet at noon Nov. 15 in the Unity Community Church Café, 215 Unity Trestle Road, Plum. The Honor Guard from Plum American Legion Post 980 will open the meeting with the “Presentation of the Colors.”. Soup, crackers and dessert will be served with hot...
PLUM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of
ReporterHerald.com

Campaign Briefs for the Week of Oct. 25

Foley invites voters to grab coffee with him at the downtown location of Colorado Coffee Company from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28. Colorado Coffee Company is located in the Foundry at 254 N. Cleveland Ave. Kathi Wright, Loveland City Council, Ward II. Wright will host a...
LOVELAND, CO
cctvcambridge.org

Halloween Week! For Oct 25 - Oct 31

Creepy Conversations, a Halloween special in which Oktoberfest 2014 patrons speak to Cambridge Community Terror-vision about all things that go bump in the night! Hear stories about real-life hauntings, Halloween memories, trick-or-treat traditions, and terrifying legends told by people of all ages and backgrounds right here in your own community. Try not to get too scared! Produced by CCTV.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Evoke Physio expanding to new location in historic Aspinwall building

A Fox Chapel physical therapist is helping others with a distinct approach to well-being. Kristen Carlin, 38, opened Evoke Physio three years ago inside the yoga studio at Green Heiress Holistic Health in Aspinwall. Blending physical therapy and training, Evoke offers clients of all ages personalized physical therapy, private and...
ASPINWALL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Journalism
nobhillgazette.com

What To Do This Week: Oct 19 – Oct 24

Time’s running out to perfect your Halloween 2021 look, so why not try out a few options at some fun, festive events this week? In addition to all sorts of celebratory seasonal soirees, there are plenty of educational events, lectures, exhibits and more to get you in the fall spirit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Badger Herald

Madtown Crier: Week of Oct. 19

Friends of UW-Madison Libraries Book Sale: A great chance to get books at amazing prices, this book sale takes place Wednesday, Oct. 20 to Sat, Oct. 23 at Memorial Library, 4 p.m. There is a $5 entry fee Oct. 20, other days entrance is free. Oct. 23 will feature a special sale where books are five dollars a bag (bring your own bag). For more info, visit here.
MADISON, WI
wtoc.com

Proud to be a Farmer: Jarrod Mallard

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A fourth-generation farmer in Bulloch County tells us he prefers the challenges of farming to the stability of an outside job. Jarrod Mallard looks at these peanuts differently now than when he helped his family on the farm as a kid. “I was always wanting...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
mukilteobeacon.com

Letters to the editor for the week of Oct. 27

I have read the mayor's 2022 City of Mukilteo preliminary budget covering 177 pages. Unless I missed it, I did not see any reference to a 1% property tax included in the budget. The Mukilteo city budget was $24,300,000 in 2014 and estimated at $30,900,000 in the 2022 budget, a 27% increase. This increase in the budget should be enough so that an increase of 1% in property taxes is not required. With high inflation driven by food costs and gasoline costs, Mukilteo citizens should not be asked to increase Mukilteo property taxes by another 1%. Fortunately Joe Marine and Riaz Khan in the City Council have both come out against this tax increase.
MUKILTEO, WA
seattleschools.org

Weekly Newsletter | Oct 16

As we prepare for homecoming week next week, we hope this week’s newsletter finds you well. We want to thank you for the amazing feedback we have received about altering our daily schedule. Our building leadership team is meeting this week to look at the over 640 responses and discuss next steps. We’ll have an update for you soon. Have a wonderful weekend!
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Week in Review, Oct. 20

Dr. Brent Blue announced his departure from St. John’s Health in a public Facebook post, explaining a personal computer situation and his contractual requirement not to disparage the hospital. But Blue, who is also the Teton County coroner, is now in talks with his lawyer and plans to negotiate with...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Santa Fe Reporter

SFR Picks—Week of Oct. 27

Last year’s Halloween was a big fat nothing as the world grappled with the implications of COVID-19, so this year you’ll just have to party extra hard to make up for it. And though you’re not likely to see the sort of monster-themed bacchanal that once accompanied the holiday like in the olden times, there’s still enough to do out there safely and calmly and rationally.
SANTA FE, NM
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hempfield supervisors OK license transfer to allow plans for beer/wine sales at BP

Hempfield supervisors approved a liquor license transfer this week that will bring beer and wine to the BP gas station and convenience store along Route 136. Supervisors unanimously approved the request from Par Mar Oil Company to transfer the license from a location in Murrysville. Par Mar Oil Company, the entity that owns the Hempfield gas station, owns several other gas stations, fast food restaurants and liquor stores across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Women's Business Network sets November meetings

Women’s Business Network is an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business through networking, education, and leadership opportunities. Part networking group, part mastermind group, part educational resource, WBN provides members with the tools to be successful, including goal setting, marketing, leadership, and presentation skills to help widen her circle of influence and expand her marketplace. Guests are welcome to attend a meeting at no cost. To learn more, visit wbninc.com.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy