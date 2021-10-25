Mallard Fillmore for the week of Oct. 25

Women’s Business Network is an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business through networking, education, and leadership opportunities. Part networking group, part mastermind group, part educational resource, WBN provides members with the tools to be successful, including goal setting, marketing, leadership, and presentation skills to help widen her circle of influence and expand her marketplace. Guests are welcome to attend a meeting at no cost. To learn more, visit wbninc.com.
