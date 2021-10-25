CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Rick heads for landfall on Mexico's southern coast

 8 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A slightly strengthened and compact Hurricane Rick is closing in on Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, heading toward a predicted landfall late Monday morning amid...

Mexican villages try to preserve authentic Day of the Dead

AROCUTIN, Mexico (AP) — Visitors are once again thronging the famed Day of the Dead ceremonies around Mexico’s Lake Patzcuaro. That means economic relief for a region that suffered from last year’s pandemic shutdown of the observance. In the city of Patzcuaro itself, tourists were treated to a parade, theater and music. But some smaller villages are trying to preserve the non-tourist flavor of traditions passed down for hundreds of years. While kids in Mexico City don Halloween-style costumes, people in the village of Arocutin are more concerned with the flower arrangements and candles meant to guide the spirits of the dead home.
French trawler owners still in dark over U.K.-French fishing

GRANVILLE, France (AP) — French trawler owners in Normandy have reacted with confusion and consternation after President Emmanuel Macron has extended a deadline by two days amid a post-Brexit fishing spat with Britain. The U.K. had until Tuesday to license more French vessels to fish in U.K. waters or face consequences. But Macron said that the U.K. now has until Thursday. France has threatened to bar British boats from some of its ports and tighten checks on boats and trucks carrying British goods if no solution is found. Paris has also suggested it might restrict energy supplies to the Channel Islands, which are heavily dependent on French electricity.
Tiny seedlings of giant sequoias rise from ashes of wildfire

SEQUOIA CREST, Calif. (AP) — Tiny seedlings of giant sequoias are rising from the ashes of a California mountain community devastated by wildfire last year. Sequoia Crest residents were joined by schoolchildren and a Michigan nonprofit last week to plant the little trees. The Archangel Ancient Tree Archive hopes the genes from two of the largest and oldest trees on the planet will protect their offspring from the perils of climate change. Extraordinary measures have been taken to protect the big trees from intense fires that wiped out more than 10% of their population last year. More sequoias died in fires this year, but the tally is incomplete.
