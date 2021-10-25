Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as Manchester United were thrashed 5-0 by relentless rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford to leave manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under the most intense scrutiny of his near three years in charge.
The win took Liverpool to second in the Premier League table behind leaders Chelsea, who hammered hapless Norwich 7-0 at Stamford Bridge.
In cricket’s T20 World Cup England started their campaign with an easy win after dismissing West Indies for just 55 in Dubai, while Pakistan beat great rivals India after reaching their victory target of 152 without losing a wicket.
Meanwhile, Max Verstappen won the United States Grand Prix to double his lead over Lewis Hamilton in the world championship title race to 12 points.
Here, PA Media looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.
Sol Campbell has revealed he will spend time with former Arsenal team-mate Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace as he looks to get back into management. The 47-year-old former England international has been out of work since leaving Southend in June 2020 but is keen to keep learning until another chance comes along.
Jos Buttler underlined his status as one of the best white-ball batters in the world with two match-winning yet contrasting innings for England at the T20 World Cup. Buttler showcased his breathtaking power as Australia were mauled in Dubai on Saturday but he had more finesse against Sri Lanka, adapting to a tricky Sharjah surface before cutting loose for his first T20 international ton.
Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City’s Champions League clash with Club Brugge on Wednesday is more important than the derby against Manchester United on Saturday. City will be hoping to take a step closer to the knockout stages of the European competition as they host the Belgian champions at the Etihad Stadium.
Welcome back. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be difficult to keep track of everyone involved. There are some who are going to stand out more than others and it can be easy to notice when one of them is gone. Their absence can leave quite a hole in a WWE show but it is a cool moment to have them come back. That is going to be the case again for a WWE star.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed the performance of midfielder Scott McTominay in the 3-0 win at Tottenham.The 24-year-old Scotland international put in a commanding performance in the middle of the park as United posted the perfect response to last week’s humiliation at home to Liverpool.McTominay spent time out of the team earlier in the season with a groin issue but looked back to his best against Spurs.Class today, Scott 💪#MUFC | #TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/j2S5hWzhAp— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 30, 2021“Man of the match for me, by a mile,” Solskjaer said of his performance. “That’s the Scott we’ve seen a...
Sunday afternoon’s Premier League meeting between Norwich City and Leeds United was the kind of listless, shapeless football match two teams can succumb to when their respective coaches are desperately trying to instil a system or playing style which, for whatever reason, just isn’t sticking.Norwich are one of the poorest sides the division has seen in its almost 30-year history, of that there is no doubt, and their inability to compete with opponents week-after-week on a physical level is difficult to watch. They are slower, weaker, and possess less stamina than seemingly everybody they face, like a flyweight boxer who...
Minute-by-minute report: United bounced back from that result with a comprehensive victory of their own, as Spurs fans made their displeasure known to their manager and captain. Scott Murray was watching.
Things are looking up for Celtic at the moment. The 2-0 win against St Johnstone meant that they are now unbeaten in four games across all competitions and are building up some solid momentum once again. And the former sporting director of a Scottish Premiership club was pictured at Parkhead today, naturally sparking some speculation.
England coach Eddie Jones said on Sunday he was a "reasonable person" after the veteran Australian boss' high turnover of backroom personnel was called into question. I can't say it's right or wrong, I try to be a reasonable person," Jones told BT Sport.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 31.HalloweenComing to a screen near you for #Halloween2021... pic.twitter.com/5Iz0m22Bqt— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 31, 2021'Tis the season for SCARING with @bmeado9! 🤣 👻 💀#HappyHalloween2021 everyone... pic.twitter.com/rVTeAmdcJp— Lionesses (@Lionesses) October 31, 2021FootballMarcus Rashford celebrated his birthday.This is 2️⃣4️⃣🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/AdRDM6t3lt— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 31, 2021A role model on and off the pitch 👑Happy 24th birthday to one of our own, @MarcusRashford! 🥳#MUFC pic.twitter.com/Yb9EFvBbK2— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 31, 2021Happy...
Raphinha and Rodrigo grabbed second-half goals to earn Leeds a 2-1 win that continued Norwich’s nightmare return to the Premier League.A crazy four-minute spell after the break settled the game as Marcelo Bielsa’s men picked up a second top-flight victory of the season.Raphinha opened the scoring in the 56th minute before Andrew Omobamidele levelled, but the Canaries succumbed to Rodrigo’s long-range effort that slipped through Tim Krul’s grasp as their winless run in the Premier League extended to 20 matches.Daniel Farke reacted to the 7-0 horror show at Chelsea by ditching the five at the back formation which had been...
Joe Root is thrilled to have Ben Stokes back in England’s Ashes plans and mentally ready to return to cricket.Stokes announced on Monday he was “ready for Australia” as he was added to the touring party for a series starting in early December, following a long break from the game to attend to his mental health and recover from a finger injury.Root greeted the news by tweeting “Welcome back my friend” and is excited to have the star all-rounder at his disposal again.One of the greats as a cricketer and an even better bloke. Welcome back my friend ❤️ https://t.co/FleT7eDjxu—...
Sean Dyche spoke of his delight at Burnley changing the narrative after they recorded their first win of the Premier League season with a 3-1 victory over Brentford at Turf Moor.On the day Dyche reached nine years as Clarets boss, his side netted three times without reply in the first half, via Chris Wood in the fourth minute, Matt Lowton in the 32nd and Maxwel Cornet four minutes later.Brentford substitute Saman Ghoddos pulled a goal back with 11 minutes of normal time remaining, but the visitors were unable to spoil Dyche’s anniversary as Burnley took maximum points for the first...
Eoin Morgan believes Jos Buttler is “changing the game” in limited-overs cricket after England made a real statement of intent at the T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket thrashing of Australia A virtuoso 71 not out from just 32 balls from Buttler included five fours and five sixes as England chased down 126 with 50 balls to spare to take a major stride towards the semi-finals after their third successive Super 12s win.Buttler was unfazed at coming up against a highly-regarded bowling line-up in Dubai as left-armer Mitchell Starc was twice swatted back over his head, as was leg-spinner Adam...
