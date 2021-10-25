CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The sporting weekend in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
 8 days ago
Sport

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as Manchester United were thrashed 5-0 by relentless rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford to leave manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under the most intense scrutiny of his near three years in charge.

The win took Liverpool to second in the Premier League table behind leaders Chelsea, who hammered hapless Norwich 7-0 at Stamford Bridge.

In cricket’s T20 World Cup England started their campaign with an easy win after dismissing West Indies for just 55 in Dubai, while Pakistan beat great rivals India after reaching their victory target of 152 without losing a wicket.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen won the United States Grand Prix to double his lead over Lewis Hamilton in the world championship title race to 12 points.

Here, PA Media looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (left) completes his hat-trick in the 5-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)
Chelsea’s Mason Mount celebrates scoring his side’s first goal in the 7-0 win over Norwich (Tess Derry/PA) (PA Wire)
West Indies’ Chris Gayle takes a catch to dismiss England’s Jason Roy in their T20 World Cup match in Dubai (Aijaz Rahi/PA) (AP)
Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi dives to field the ball during his side’s T20 World Cup win over India (Aijaz Rahi/PA) (AP)
Saracens’ Max Malins scores his side’s sixth try during the Gallagher Premiership win over Wasps (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)
Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos celebrates scoring his side’s second goal against St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan poses with the trophy after winning the ZOZO Championship at Narashino Country Club (Tomohiro Ohsumi/AP) (AP)
Real Madrid’s David Alaba, down centre, celebrates with team-mates after scoring his sides first goal during El Clasico against Barcelona (Joan Monfort/AP) (AP)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas (Darron Cummings/AP) (AP)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped off the field after being hit in the head during his side’s defeat to the Tennessee Titans (Mark Zaleski/AP) (AP)

