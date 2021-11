MONUMENT, Colo. -- Authorities believe a man killed his wife and two of his children last weekend before killing himself in an affluent community near Colorado Springs. Yvette M. Siegert-Kreb, 50, Felicity Kreb, 13, Barrett Kreb, 9, and Christof Kreb, 55, were found dead Saturday in their home in the community of Gleneagle, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday. Details about how they died will be made public by the county coroner, the statement said.

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO