CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Chinese President Xi calls for global cooperation on terrorism, climate change

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s President Xi Jinping on Monday called for more global...

941theduke.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
yicaiglobal.com

Xi Calls for Stronger Actions to Jointly Tackle Climate Challenge

(Yicai Global) Nov.2 -- Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday called on all parties to take stronger actions to jointly tackle the climate challenge. Xi made the remarks in a written statement for the World Leaders Summit at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is being held in Glasgow from November 1 to November 2.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
austinnews.net

China warns world that Taiwan must not join UN

BEIJING, China: China has warned that Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations, after the U.S. urged the world body to increase the involvement of the island in its affairs. China's declaration came following the latest statement by U.S. President Joe Biden at an online East Asia Summit...
POLITICS
Washington Monthly

Are Global Summits on Climate Change Becoming Futile?

When the Terminator is at the end of his rope, leaders of the world, you should listen up. In recent days, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger lashed out at the succession of global summits on climate change, like the one unfolding in Glasgow, arguing that they are futile when nations fail to keep their commitments. He has a point.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Protectionism#Chinese#Reuters#The United Nations
The Independent

China's economy slows as Beijing wrestles with debt

China’s economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic is stalling as President Xi Jinping’s government cracks down on surging corporate debt.For a decade, the ruling Communist Party has talked about shifting to economy based on spending by 1.4 billion consumers instead of on building factories and apartments. But with each slowdown, Beijing fell back on pepping up growth with more construction and borrowing.Finally, Xi’s government is confronting the problem by clamping down on borrowing by a real estate industry that supports millions of jobs.That is sending shockwaves through the economy. Businesses and households are jittery as housing sales and construction...
ECONOMY
AFP

US to galvanize global 'ambition' on climate: officials

The United States is back to leading the world on fighting climate change and President Joe Biden will use a UN summit in Glasgow to energize partners, US officials said. Special climate envoy John Kerry told reporters ahead of Biden's arrival on Monday at the COP26 summit that the aim is "to leave Glasgow having raised global ambition very significantly and to be more on track to keep a 1.5 degrees within reach". Biden is set on Monday to address COP26, which is tasked with trying to maintain a global bid to restrict average temperature rises to 1.5C, preventing what scientists say will be an ever more destructive climate crisis. He will also attend the summit on Tuesday before flying home.
U.S. POLITICS
Iola Register

Biden turns focus to global climate change

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden was swinging the focus of his battle for fast, concerted action against global warming from the U.S. Congress to the world today, scolding rival China on climate and appealing to other leaders at a U.N. summit to commit to the kind of big climate measures that he is still working to nail down at home.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
China
AFP

China urges US to keep promises on Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United States not to "betray its promises" on Taiwan at a rare meeting Sunday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as tensions run high over the island.  "We request that the US pursues a real One China policy, not a fake One China policy," Wang told his counterpart, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement. 
FOREIGN POLICY
wtmj.com

Biden calls this decade decisive for fighting climate change

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden told a U.N. summit on Monday that actions taken this decade to contain climate change would be decisive in preventing future generations from suffering, declaring that “none of us can escape the worst that is yet to come if we fail to seize this moment.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
omahanews.net

Xi stresses advancing pragmatic cooperation

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday stressed adhering to being action-oriented and advancing pragmatic cooperation when he addressed the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link. Calling for more input into development and attention to developing countries' needs, Xi urged enhanced cooperation in key areas...
FOOD & DRINKS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Update: Xi calls for concrete actions to jointly address global challenges

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called on the world to jointly address global challenges and said the key lies in taking concrete actions. Xi made the remarks while addressing the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link. Climate change and energy issues are today's...
CHINA
bostonnews.net

Xi calls for promoting more robust, greener, healthier global development

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called for promoting more robust, greener and healthier global development. Xi made the remarks while addressing the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link. The Chinese side has recently proposed the Global Development Initiative, calling on the international community...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy