Australia

Australia’s cabinet set to meet on deal for net zero emissions target – sources

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA (Reuters) – Australia’s cabinet is expected to formally adopt a target for net zero emissions by 2050 when it meets later on Monday to review an deal reached between parties in Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s coalition government, official sources told Reuters. A junior partner in Australia’s coalition government...

