Australia’s cabinet set to meet on deal for net zero emissions target – sources

Countries on Tuesday issued a landmark pledge to slash their methane emissions this decade, with US President Joe Biden chiding China's leader for skipping the make-or-break COP26 climate summit.
Nearly one hundred nations joined a United States and European Union initiative to cut emissions of methane -- a potent greenhouse gas -- by at least 30 percent this decade, with China among notable absentees.
The initiative, which experts say could have a powerful short-term impact on global heating, followed an announcement earlier on Tuesday at the summit in Glasgow in which more than 100 nations agreed to end deforestation by 2030.
"One of the most important things we can do between now and 2030, to keep 1.5C in reach, is reduce our methane emissions as soon as possible," said Biden, referring to the central goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement.
Comments / 0