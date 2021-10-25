CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia stocks mixed after Wall St slips, China travel curbs

By JOE McDONALD
Cover picture for the articleBEIJING -- Asian stock markets were mixed Monday after Wall Street slipped and China tightened travel controls in some areas in response to coronavirus infections. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced while Tokyo declined. Wall Street's S&P 500 index declined 0.1% on Friday, weighed down by losses for tech...

