Some Evergrande bondholders received coupon payment for Sept 23 tranche -sources

As I write financial provider REDD is breaking a story that Evergrande has been granted an extension to its coupon payment due this Saturday. There has been no official announcement as yet and its shares briefly traded down over 10% this morning when trading resumed. The Hang Seng, where it is listed, remains over 1.0% lower for the day despite the news. Mainland China markets, however, have drifted back into the green with the Shanghai Composite 0.05% higher and the CSI is up 0.15%. Realistically, ahead of the central committee meeting in early November, I expect China’s “national team” to be on the bid on mainland exchanges should equity prices dip.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO