Some Evergrande bondholders received coupon payment for Sept 23 tranche -sources

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Some China Evergrande Group bondholders have received coupon payments for a dollar bond tranche that was due Sept. 23 and for which the 30-day...

941theduke.com

investing.com

Evergrande Averts Default Again With Overdue Bond Payment

(Bloomberg) -- Holders of another China Evergrande Group bond received an overdue interest payment within the grace period for such transactions, according to people with knowledge of the situation, the second time this month that the troubled developer staved off a default. Certain holders of the 9.5% U.S. dollar-denominated note...
94.1 Duke FM

Higher inflation primary risk to portfolios as funds trim bond holdings

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Global funds flagged higher inflation as the top risk to their portfolios over the coming three months, cutting recommended bond holdings to the lowest in nearly three years and raising exposure to equities, a Reuters poll found. Those views are supported by existing emergency monetary stimulus that...
investing.com

Advisers to Evergrande, bondholders take step toward debt talks - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Advisers representing China Evergrande Group and a group of its offshore bondholders have taken steps toward debt negotiations as the developer faces a cash crunch, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The company's advisers Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Inc and Admiralty Harbour Capital along with offshore...
94.1 Duke FM

Exclusive-Italy to extend bank merger incentives by 6 months – draft

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s government plans to extend by 6 months tax breaks aimed at spurring tie-ups in the country’s banking sector, while also reducing their amount, according to a draft of the 2022 budget seen by Reuters. The scheme was a key plank of the incentive package the Treasury...
FXStreet.com

China Evergrande makes $83.5 million bond interest payment

The risk appetite is returning to Asia this Friday after China Evergrande makes a payment of $83.5 million in lieu of the bond interest, Reuters reports, citing China’s Securities Times. The indebted Chinese property development giant made the payment on Thursday, October 21. Further, Reuters reports, citing a source, that...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Country
China
investing.com

Muted Jubilation As Evergrande Makes Debt Payment

Relief as Evergrande averts default but China’s property woes not over. Stocks mostly up but gains are modest as tech weighs. Dollar hovers in recent range, eyes Powell speech for direction. Commodity dollars bounce back, flash PMIs support euro and pound. Evergrande interest payment calms nerves, slightly. Embattled property giant,...
FOXBusiness

China Evergrande wires funds for bond coupon, averting default

China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) wired funds to a trustee account on Thursday for a dollar bond interest payment due Sept. 23, a source told Reuters on Friday, days before a deadline that would have plunged the embattled developer into formal default. The source corroborated a story in the state-backed Securities...
IBTimes

Asian Markets Swing But Evergrande Payment Report Provides Boost

Markets in Asia fluctuated Friday following a record-breaking lead from Wall Street, while a report that troubled developer China Evergrande had paid interest on an overdue bond a day before the deadline eased concerns over a default. Another round of positive earnings provided a further lift to Wall Street with...
Metro International

China Evergrande readies funds for interest payment, set to avert default -source

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group has supplied funds to pay interest on a U.S. dollar bond, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday, days before a deadline that would have seen the developer plunge into formal default. The person said Evergrande remitted $83.5 million...
investing.com

Asian Stocks Down, China Evergrande Preps Funds Ahead of Payment Deadline

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Friday morning, with China Evergrande Group (HK:3333) reportedly making funds available ahead of its looming payment deadline. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.70% by 9:59 PM ET (1:59 AM GMT). Data released earlier in the day showed that the national core...
actionnewsnow.com

Evergrande says a $2.6 billion deal has collapsed as payment deadline looms

A fire-sale deal that would have eased a punishing cash crunch at Chinese real estate giant Evergrande has collapsed, pushing the troubled company closer to a potential collapse. Evergrande announced Wednesday that it had terminated an agreement to sell a controlling stake in its property management unit to rival Chinese...
marketpulse.com

Evergrande given extension on payment

As I write financial provider REDD is breaking a story that Evergrande has been granted an extension to its coupon payment due this Saturday. There has been no official announcement as yet and its shares briefly traded down over 10% this morning when trading resumed. The Hang Seng, where it is listed, remains over 1.0% lower for the day despite the news. Mainland China markets, however, have drifted back into the green with the Shanghai Composite 0.05% higher and the CSI is up 0.15%. Realistically, ahead of the central committee meeting in early November, I expect China’s “national team” to be on the bid on mainland exchanges should equity prices dip.
94.1 Duke FM

Goldman flags Archegos-related lawsuits as potential legal risks

(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it had been sued for alleged insider trading related to the Archegos meltdown earlier this year, flagging the lawsuits as potential legal risks in a filing on Monday. The lawsuits were filed by shareholders of three companies – Vipshop Holdings Ltd, GSX Techedu...
94.1 Duke FM

Coke to pay $5.6 billion for full control of BodyArmor – WSJ

(Reuters) – Coca-Cola Co is buying full control of BodyArmor for $5.6 billion in a deal that values the sports drink brand at about $8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Coca-Cola, which already owns 30% of BodyArmor, is buying the remaining...
Reuters

Embattled Credit Suisse to present strategy update on Thursday

ZURICH, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group (CSGN.S) will provide an update on its group strategy review on Thursday following a presentation of the Swiss bank's third-quarter results, it said on Monday. Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, who joined the bank in April from Britain's Lloyds, has promised a new strategy...
