From LinkedIn to “resume drops” and Center for Professional Development programming, seniors are entering the job market in different ways. As fall recruiting comes into full swing, members of the Class of 2022 are navigating both virtual and in-person recruitment. One new addition to the process is Handshake — a job-searching platform and mobile app that compiles career openings for college students — which the Center for Professional Development rolled out in May.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO