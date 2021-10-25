Man killed at Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a man was killed at an apartment complex on Richmond's Southside late Sunday.

Officers were called to the Rivertowne Apartment Homes in the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard for a report of a shooting just before 9:55 p.m., according to Officer Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound," Hoonsan wrote.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner to determine his exact cause and manner of death, officials said.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at 804-646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .