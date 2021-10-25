One year later, Cedarburg woman still left wondering how her husband was shot and killed

It has been nearly a year since 41-year-old Joshua Terry was fatally shot along I-43 in Port Washington and still, no arrests have been made.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Department believes the shooting was a result of road rage.

Joshua Terry's wife, Renee Terry of 10 years has spent the last year trying to figure out who killed her husband and left him to die on I-43.

"That night when he was shot you know the back of his car was hit, I saw the pictures of the car there was damage there, he got out of his car as he would after you got hit and you were in an accident and he was shot right behind his car," said Renee.

Investigators believe Joshua was traveling Northbound near Northwoods Road in Port Washington. His wife says he had stepped out for a drive to clear his head.

"His drives, he usually went to Kwik Trip and got something to drink."

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff, after a traffic incident, an unknown suspect shot Joshua and fled the scene.

Joshua's body was found on the shoulder of I-43 behind his car that was damaged.

Renee recently spoke with a Good Samaritan truck driver that found Joshua on the side of the road. She found comfort knowing his last moments were not spent alone.

"The truck driver said that he immediately grabbed the blanket from the back of his bed and he put it over Joshua. This was just such a horrific thing but there are beautiful people out there."

Renee has been meeting with detectives every two months for the last year but she says still not much has been answered.

"You know we should not be at a year mark with no answers. I did ask them if this case is still being worked and it sounded like it was being worked when it could be and that it was not being worked full time."

On Monday, the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office shared with TMJ4 News that they plan to post a news release regarding the 1-year anniversary of Terry's homicide on Saturday, October 30.

