CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Moore From L.A.: Detroit Doesn’t Just Want to Be Your Trend

By Booth Moore
WWD
WWD
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NmQn4_0cbX1yN700

Click here to read the full article.

Bottega Veneta may have brought the international spotlight to Detroit with its runway show last week , but the city was already in the midst of a fashion renaissance of its own making.

“Nothing against Bottega, it was wonderful for them to choose Detroit, but I wish people had experienced more of the city itself because there are so many positive things happening that you can’t see in 24 or 36 hours,” said designer Tracy Reese, a favorite of Michelle Obama’s, who moved from New York to Detroit in 2019 to start her sustainable brand Hope for Flowers.

More from WWD

“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that it’s possible to get the work done anywhere,” said Reese, who employs seven people and has open jobs listed for pattern cutters to work in her studio at Franklin Wright Settlement, a Detroit community center where she’s also offering youth programs. “It’s not always convenient, but it’s possible. And there is this movement toward working locally, making the most of local resources, and being more community-minded. That’s something, at least for me, that seems so much more tangible in Detroit.”

She’s not alone. The “Manhattan to Motown” runway show featured several designers who recently moved back home to Detroit to launch clothing lines.

Held at the Ford Piquette Plant, a former auto factory and the birthplace of the Model T, Wednesday’s event was a launch celebration for the online retail platform Maison Black, created by Detroit native Tori Nichel to showcase emerging and established Black designers. Although it’s based in New York, she wanted to take it on the road, starting with her hometown.

“This could be the next hub of garment manufacturing — just look at what Tracy is doing,” said Nichel. “There is so much style in the history of Detroit…and so much inspiration.…These stories need to be shared. And there are so many designers you’ve never heard of leading multimillion-dollar, multinational brands,” she said of wanting to spotlight the talent behind the big names.

One of those is Shawna McGee, a Seventh Avenue fashion veteran for four decades who lost her job at Maggie London Dresses in New York last year. “I was tired of being downsized…it was a painful time, so I started painting,” she said.

McGee’s social media-savvy daughter suggested she start selling some of her scarves and kimonos on Instagram. That grew into the S. McGee collection of garden floral, kente and portrait print resortwear shown on the runway, including gorgeous kimonos, caftans and scarves. “I’m going to evolve this into a lifestyle brand from beach to street,” said McGee, who has also worked at Donna Karan, Anne Klein and Liz Claiborne.

“She’s made a lot of money for a lot of people,” said designer Kevan Hall, cofounder of the Black Design Collective. Also a Detroiter, Hall came in from Los Angeles to show his beaded halter jumpsuits and tulle dresses on the runway.

“We went to the same high school, and Tracy, too,” Hall said of Cass Technical High School, whose arts program produced a number of designers, including Aaron Potts, whose A Potts line was also part of the Maison Black showcase.

“The training we got there was incredible…we all got scholarships to Parsons [The New School],” said McGee of the program, which sadly has largely been defunded.

The designers reflected on Detroit’s sense of style.

“Growing up in a religious family, we dressed to the nines for church, we shopped on what was called the Avenue of Fashion at all these incredible stores. And my mom probably spent more than she should,” Hall laughed. “At seven, we had cashmere coats, and at 15, my sister had a fox fur. It was insane!”

Known as the Paris of the West, Detroit was once an influential fashion and retail hub. Located downtown, Hudson’s was the country’s largest department store behind Macy’s Herald Square, with 32 floors of fashion in its heyday. After 90 years, it closed in 1983, as people moved to the suburbs and Detroit’s population began to decline.

“Motown was so influential,” said McGee, also mentioning the 1975 fashion-filled film “Mahogany.” “Looking at Diana Ross — who also went to our high school — and the Supremes, seeing people of color like that, had a huge effect. And in the 1960s, they all still lived in the neighborhood. I can remember knocking on Smokey Robinson’s door…he was so sweet! There’s a lot of painful history with the riots, but there is still a richness to the city. Coming back at my age, I can appreciate it even more.”

Isaiah Hemmingway worked at Tory Burch for five years before moving home during the pandemic. He used the “Manhattan to Motown” show to launch his eponymous line of impeccably tailored jewel-tone suiting with ribbed ankles and cuffs. “My father is a pastor in Detroit, and the church fashion is amazing.…Guys aren’t scared to wear color,” he said of his inspiration.

Bottega Veneta coming to town “helps to validate that we have something going on here,” said designer Sharryl Cross, who spent 13 years in New York at J. Crew, Macy’s Inc. and Elizabeth and James before moving back to Detroit during the pandemic, and putting all her savings into her new Truth collection of contemporary print dresses.

Following the runway show, the six collections were featured at a pop-up at the Shinola flagship.

Another Detroit-born brand, Shinola has built on the aesthetic of American nostalgia and functionality in a city largely associated with auto industry labor, as seen in Diego Rivera’s monumental Detroit Industry Murals at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

As an early engine of Detroit’s fashion renaissance, Shinola has created 500 jobs since it launched in 2011. Like Bottega Veneta’s Daniel Lee, the brand has drawn inspiration from the city’s music and architecture. As an example, a women’s watch launching for Mother’s Day was inspired by the oval inlaid glass ceiling of the city’s famous Book building.

“We’ve always had a fashion scene,” said born-and-raised Detroiter Ruthie Underwood, Shinola’s vice president of creative design. “Iggy Pop, Alice Cooper and rock ‘n’ roll…The Motown and electronic eras. Oversized clothing and streetwear — and Carhartt, which was founded here and which is so Detroit. I have worn Carhartt my whole life and it’s been so interesting to see it become so popular,” she said of the workwear staple. “Every time we’re designing I’m asking why, what’s the story behind this? We’re not following trends, we’re following function.”

A year before Shinola opened its downtown hotel on Woodward Avenue in 2019, former New York retail buyer Roslyn Karamoko opened Détroit Is the New Black on the same street.

“Roslyn is a pioneer — a pioneer,” said Reese of Karamoko’s role. “Ten years ago, downtown was a ghost town.” Now there are pricey condos, eateries and shops galore, and a skyscraper is under construction on the former site of Hudson’s department store.

Détroit Is the New Black is the ultimate symbol of the city’s reemerging fashion scene, with 25 Black and women-owned brands, as well as Karamoko’s own logo merchandise, including sweatshirts emblazoned with “Dét” recalling the city’s French origins, and made at her factory in Corktown.

“It’s incredible that brands like Bottega are looking at Detroit, which is a place that produces iconic American culture. But what’s on the other end remains to be seen,” she said of her city. “Detroit has been seeing ebbs and flows the past eight or nine years. At moments it feels like a hot spot and at moments it feels like it stalls,” she said. “To truly produce more equitable opportunity and development, we need brands to be using Detroit not just as a promotional setting.”

In other words, Detroit doesn’t just want to be your trend.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWD

Kornit Fashion Week Coming to L.A. With Ungaro, Asher Levine, ThreeAsFour, More

Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles is a town of many fashion weeks, and now another is joining the action. After launching in Tel Aviv in March 2020, Kornit Fashion Week is coming to downtown L.A. from Tuesday through Friday with 22 shows, including Ungaro, ThreeAsFour, Asher Levine, Oliver Tolentino, Julia Clancey and more.More from WWDGarage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone LeighSofia Richie, Scott Disick Celebrate Asos, Life Is Beautiful PartnershipPeter Dundas D7 Collection The invitation-only shows at the Pacific Stock Exchange building are focused on inclusivity and sustainability; in addition to their collections, each designer will show original...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks Metaverse Rumors

Click here to read the full article. Is Nike entering the metaverse? The Beaverton, Ore.-based sportswear giant has filed trademarks for seven names, symbols and phrases “for use online and in online virtual worlds,” according to the filing from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.More from WWDBack to School VirtuallyNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles at NYFWSee All the Looks from the Nike X 'Stranger Things' Collection Late last month, Nike Inc. filed trademarks for two forms of the company’s “Swoosh” logo; the Jordan “Jumpman” and “Air Jordan” wings logo; the brand names Nike and Jordan, and the phrase “Just Do It”...
BEAVERTON, OR
WWD

Jonathan Cohen Found a New Way to Upcycle Fabric for Spring 2022

Click here to read the full article. New York designer Jonathan Cohen is committed to going his own way with fashion, showing his collections off the runway calendar — and always with circularity in mind. For spring 2022, he continued his garden party reverie, with silk dresses, smocked tops, minis and his best-selling jersey pieces, including new flared pants that look decidedly Britney Spears early Aughts.More from WWDCoach NYFW After PartyChristian Cowan RTW Spring 2022Celebrities at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 - So Far “Some days we’re selling 15 jersey dresses a day,” he said of the easy and accessibly priced...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The Cheerful, Fanciful Art of Rebecca Moses at Ralph Pucci International

Click here to read the full article. For her latest body of work, Rebecca Moses switched from “realistic portraiture to an imaginative journey.” The artist, author and designer is describing “Bubblegum, Lipstick and Hope,” her exhibit of 200 paintings of women to be unveiled Dec. 2 at the Miami gallery of Ralph Pucci International, 343 NW 25th Street, for Art Basel. It’s Moses’ third solo exhibit and, as she said, is a tribute to women, their strength, uniqueness, resilience and “big style.”More from WWDWindowsen Spring 2022Lela Rose Bridal Fall 2022Bridal 2022 Collections Trend: Sleeve Play “During the pandemic, art has been my...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
State
New York State
City
Paris Township, MI
City
Hudson, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Red Carpet Green Dress Winners Prioritize Sustainability as Luxury, ‘Wearble Art’

Click here to read the full article. Red Carpet Green Dress isn’t letting the pandemic derail the prize package for its global design competition winners. This year, U.K.-based designer and Regents University London student Yuriko Fukuda, won for women’s wear, while Singapore-based designer and Singapore Polytechnic alum, Zhi Hong Benjamin Koh, won for men’s wear.More from WWDPhotos from the London 'Eternals' Premiere'Sex and the City' Reboot Fashion Moments: See the PhotosThe Most Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes Open from July to August to designers 21 years old and older, the international design competition competition centers three environmental themes: regeneration, circularity and decarbonization. Lenzing-owned...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Manolo Blahnik Brand Marks 50 Years

Click here to read the full article. “Everybody says the same thing, that this milestone is quite extraordinary. It seems to me like 50 days or months. I’ve been having such a divine time — bad times, too. In my mind, 50 years is a lie.” Manolo Blahnik is Zooming in from his Bath, England, home, and the 78-year-old shoe legend is feeling particularly energized after receiving his coronavirus booster shot on this late October day.More from WWDManolo Blahnik's Men's Store Opening in Burlington ArcadeHeeling Power: Shoes Kicking at High, Low EndManolo Blahnik's New Bridal Range "Married in Manolos" Off camera and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Bridal 2022 Collections Trend: Casual Corner

Click here to read the full article. The casual bride is a growing sector of the wedding industry, in line with the uptick in intimate ceremonies. For spring, both established and emerging bridal designers offered a variety of styles, from pantsuits and cropped tops to baby-doll dresses and bohemian fashions. More from WWD'Sex and the City' Reboot Fashion Moments: See the PhotosThe Most Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween CostumesA Look at Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Female-led Companies Team Up to Promote ‘Age Boldly’

Click here to read the full article. BY THE NUMBERS: Just as size inclusivity has become more prominent in fashion advertising, so, too, has featuring women of all ages. Models and influencers like Maye Musk and Grece Ghanem have helped to increase an appreciation for more seasoned professionals. And some retailers are increasingly attuned to the fact that the silver economy — the over 50 set — and seniors — 65 and over — have significant buying power. There are 750 million seniors in the world and that figure is expected to increase beyond one billion by 2030. By that time,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Rivera
Person
Anne Klein
Person
Diana Ross
Person
Liz Claiborne
Person
Donna Karan
Person
Tracy Reese
WWD

Supreme Drops Junya Watanabe Comme des Garçons Man-inspired Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Cult streetwear brand Supreme is dropping a collection inspired by Japanese fashion designer Junya Watanabe‘s Comme des Garçons men’s archives this week. The capsule includes a leather peacoat, Gore-Tex denim parkas and pants, patchwork jackets, sweatshirts, T-shirts, beanies and keychains.More from WWDJunya Watanabe RTW Spring 2022Junya Watanabe Man Spring 2022All the Items from the Supreme/Emilio Pucci Capsule Collection This sure-to-be-hyped collection drops Nov. 4 across Supreme’s stores and Nov. 6 in Japan. Hailed as the originator of brand collaborations — on top of working regularly with brands like Nike, Vans and The North Face — Supreme has been expanding its reach into the luxury realm since its crossover with Louis Vuitton. Since then, the brand has worked with houses such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Emilio Pucci and Rimowa. Related: Streetwear’s Leaders of the New School The Supreme-ification of VF Corp. Supreme x Emilio Pucci Collaboration to Drop This Week
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Bridal 2022 Collections Trend: Sleeve Play

Click here to read the full article. Spring brides looking to make a dramatic statement will have plenty of options from designers, including lots of sleeve treatments on gowns that range from the billowy and full to the more minimal — and everything in between. More from WWD'Sex and the City' Reboot Fashion Moments: See the PhotosThe Most Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween CostumesA Look at Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Monica Rich Kosann Opens Shop at Hudson Yards

Click here to read the full article. Monica Rich Kosann, the 16-year-old jewelry firm that has focused increasingly on technology, data and digital, advances a retail agenda on Wednesday when it opens a store in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards. The jewelry brand is seeking outside investment to further growth — it’s been expanding its product and price range — and possibly open additional stores.More from WWDGetting Ready for Hulaween With Kim PetrasBette Midler's 2021 Hulaween Benefit PartyMarc Jacobs Brings Crowd to Bergdorf Goodman After Dark “We are having another really strong year, so for 2022, we are looking at our options for bringing...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#New York Fashion Week#Downtown Detroit#Wwd Bottega Veneta#Maison Black
WWD

Copenhagen’s A. Roege Hove Nabs Fashion Prize, Gains International Momentum

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Copenhagen’s fashion scene has been rapidly evolving beyond the Instagram look and the contemporary crop of labels it first became famous for to include a new generation of up-and-coming designers with potential to grow on the international stage. During the last Copenhagen Fashion Week, the brands that stole the show were mostly new names such as knitwear label A. Roege Hove; Berner Kühl, a men’s wear brand known for its modern tailoring; Louise Lyngh Bjerregaard, known for her artisanal designs, and (di)vision, a buzzy new name that works with upcycled materials and has...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Designer Cynthia Rowley and Sportswear Brand Roxy Are Planning a Ski and Swimwear Collab

Click here to read the full article. Cynthia Rowley and Roxy are riding the next wave of winter fashion across both the mountains and the ocean.  The New York-based designer and apparel and sportswear brand have joined forces for a limited-edition swimwear and ski wear collaboration, starring professional snowboarder and Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim and longboard surf champion Kelia Moniz as the faces of the campaign.  More from WWD'Sex and the City' Reboot Fashion Moments: See the PhotosThe Most Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween CostumesThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021 “The two Roxy girls are joined by an international trio of women...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Media People: Lester Holt on Changing Hearts and Minds

Click here to read the full article. Being a news anchor at a time of cratering trust in the media has its challenges. Like having Trump-ian insults hurled at you on social media — or a New York City sidewalk. But Lester Holt is fully committed to the at-times-Sisyphean-task of changing hearts and minds. “We’re going to have to just keep pushing forward, and being good,” he says. Pushing forward is something of a trademark for Holt, who has been “Nightly News” anchor and managing editor since 2015 and helmed “Dateline” since 2011. In fact, Holt’s unyielding work ethic is legendary...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Meet ‘Foundation’ Star Lou Llobell

Click here to read the full article. Lou Llobell was barely a year out of drama school when she landed one of the leading roles in Apple TV+’s big-budget sci-fi epic “Foundation” — so it’s no wonder she has a charming, stars-in-her-eyes energy when talking about her young career in the spotlight, and the many places it may go. “Hopefully this will open loads and loads of doors, and we’ll see what happens,” Llobell says. “I’m excited, I’m so excited. I’m overwhelmed by the response that I’ve gotten so far, so I have all the faith in the world that something...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
WWD

Kim Kardashian West Wears Leather Dress From Fendi x Skims Collection

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian West is giving a closer look at her upcoming collection with Fendi. Kardashian West attended WSJ. Magazine’s 2021 Innovator Awards on Monday night at the Museum of Modern Art wearing a form-fitting, brown leather dress with matching gloves from her upcoming Fendi x Skims collection. She was accepting the Brand Innovator honor for her Skims shapewear brand, which she launched in 2019.More from WWD'Sex and the City' Reboot Fashion Moments: See the PhotosThe Most Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween CostumesThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021 The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur revealed the Fendi x...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan Star in Coach ‘Give a Little Love’ Holiday Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Coach is bringing together a large group of celebrities for its holiday campaign. The fashion brand has tapped Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Kiko Mizuhara, Paloma Elsesser, Barbie Ferreira and others to star in its “Give a Little Love” holiday campaign, which features images of the stars with their loved ones celebrating the holidays and modeling the Coach Studio bag.More from WWDCoach NYFW After PartyThe Most Iconic MTV VMAs Looks of All TimePhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 Campaign Lopez, a Coach global ambassador since 2019, appears in the campaign standing on a snow-filled New York...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Qurate’s Marathon Weekend of Livestreaming

Click here to read the full article. QVC and HSN, in a marathon of livestreaming, will stage a total of 49 straight hours of live events next weekend across several platforms. It’s an ambitious effort by Qurate Retail Inc., parent of HSN and QVC, to spur holiday gift shopping and further the company’s reputation for advancing livestreaming events. Industrywide, the format is in its formative stages though growing in the U.S. while already widespread in Asia.More from WWDHSN and Disney Team Up For Mary Poppins CollectionWSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator AwardsOscar de la Renta Bridal Fall 2022 “This will be our biggest live event...
INTERNET
WWD

Bridal Designers and Retailers Rev Up for More Weddings

Click here to read the full article. Wedding planning inevitably leads to some surprising circumstances and quick-thinking workarounds, but brides and wedding planners aren’t the only ones dealing with the unexpected. Increasingly, bridal designers, manufacturers and retailers are having to figure out solutions to shipping delays, labor shortages, lengthier delivery windows, a downturn in international shoppers and other pandemic-related issues. In addition, many brides-to-be postponed weddings or upended their party plans entirely due to the pandemic, two determinants that can also affect wedding gown choices, as well as the attire that guests choose to wear. Somehow dealing with frazzled brides and...
RETAIL
WWD

WWD

10K+
Followers
17K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy