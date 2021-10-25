Rockets of Awesome Extends to Baby Clothes

Rockets of Awesome has expanded to baby clothes.

Rockets of Awesome, which delivers personalized boxes of affordable kids’ clothes, on Tuesday will launch a new baby collection, Rockets of Awesome Mini.

The collection is comprised of baby wear in sizes 0-24 months and can be purchased a la carte or via a subscription that delivers new pieces as old ones are outgrown.

“As parents, we know how overwhelming being a new parent can be. I remember spending countless hours trying to decipher between a onesie, footie and bodysuit, it was as if it was a complex algorithm,” said Rachel Blumenthal, founder and chief executive officer of Rockets of Awesome. “I also couldn’t believe how not cute and totally inconvenient all the clothes were with their endless snaps and buttons. We launched Mini to further our mission of simplifying parents’ lives — delivering the softest, cutest, fuss-free clothes at accessible prices. And offering a subscription that ensures you’ll always have the clothes you need when you need them.”

Among the styles are footies and bodysuits made of soft and stretchy sustainable bamboo faux fur coats in bold vibrant colors, and a mini-sized version of Rockets of Awesome’s signature Bomber jacket. There are also mini-sized versions of some of the brands bestselling Big Kid styles, so babies can match their older siblings.

Prices start at $15 and go up to $35. The boxes, which contain eight items, range from $145 to $165, depending on the product assortment.