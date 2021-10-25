EXCLUSIVE: Anya Taylor-Joy Named Dior Global Brand Ambassador

Click here to read the full article.

Dior has named Anya Taylor-Joy as its newest global brand ambassador.

The award-winning actress will represent the design house’s women’s fashion , designed by women’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, and its makeup, led by image director of makeup, Peter Philips.

Taylor-Joy’s appointment comes after almost a year of the actress wearing numerous custom Dior looks at her many appearances. Most recently, the star wore a custom pale yellow couture dress paired with a bright yellow opera cape at the 2021 Emmys in September. She also wore a custom ‘ 50s-inspired pink satin dress with a matching fascinator at the 2021 Venice Film Awards for the premiere of her upcoming thriller “Last Night in Soho.”

The actress also wore two custom Dior gowns at the 2021 Golden Globes in February, where she picked up her first award for her breakout role in the Netflix limited series, “The Queen’s Gambit.” Taylor-Joy first wore a custom emerald green couture dress with a matching evening coat. She later changed into a Cinderella-esque light blue satin strapless dress after the awards ceremony.

Taylor-Joy joins a long list of actresses, musicians and models that have recently signed with Dior as brand ambassadors, including Yara Shahidi, Nina Dobrev, Christian Serratos, Blackpink’s Jisoo and Iris Law.

The actress has had a breakout year thanks to her roles in “The Queen’s Gambit” and film “Emma,” as well as for her red carpet style.

Click through the above gallery to see photos of Anya Taylor-Joy’s style evolution.

READ MORE HERE:

How Law Roach Created the Venice Film Festival’s Best Fashion Moments

A Breakdown of the Costumes in Netflix’s ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Law Roach Talks Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘Fearless’ Style