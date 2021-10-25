CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx smoke shop workers fight back as man jumps over counter, tries to rob them

By Eyewitness News
 8 days ago

Workers at a Bronx smoke shop fought back as a man tried to rob them.

The suspect jumped over the counter of the shop in Claremont on Saturday night, then got pummeled by two workers.

Police say the suspect fled empty-handed. He is still on the loose.

The clerks at the store were not hurt.

Comments / 9

 

