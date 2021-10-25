Bronx smoke shop workers fight back as man jumps over counter, tries to rob them

Workers at a Bronx smoke shop fought back as a man tried to rob them.

The suspect jumped over the counter of the shop in Claremont on Saturday night, then got pummeled by two workers.

Police say the suspect fled empty-handed. He is still on the loose.

The clerks at the store were not hurt.

When police arrived at the home in Coram, they found the woman with stab wounds on her front lawn.

----------