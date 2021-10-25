CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

China Box Office: ‘Dune’ Makes Solid $21 Million Debut, But Loses to Local War Epic ‘Battle of Lake Changjin’

By Patrick Brzeski
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473Wfe_0cbWzEB100

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune made a solid start at China’s theatrical box office over the weekend, opening to a healthy $21.9 million. But the artful sci-fi epic proved no match for the enduring nationalistic appeal of Chinese blockbuster The Battle of Lake Changjin , which added $32.3 million to its mammoth box-office total despite opening nearly a month ago.

The Battle of Lake Changjin has now earned an astounding $828.1 million (RMB 5.3 billion), according to data from Artisan Gateway, and it will likely become China’s biggest film of 2021 — which is to say, the biggest movie in the world this year — unseating Chinese New Year comedy Hi, Mom , which earned RMB 5.41 billion in February (or $821 million according to exchange rates at the time).

Dune ‘s opening haul is Hollywood’s fourth-biggest of 2021 in China, trailing a trio of far less cerebral tentpoles: F9: The Fast Saga from Universal, Warner’s Godzilla vs. Kong and Disney’s Free Guy. The opening also marks a China best for Villeneuve, beating his prior sci-fi stunners Blade Runner 2049 ($7.6 million) and Arrival ($7.3 million), both of which opened in the country in 2017.

Maoyan, China’s leading ticketing app and movie data company, projects Dune to finish its run at approximately $35.2 million.

Dune was marketed and distributed in China by Legendary East, the Beijing-based unit of Legendary Entertainment, which is itself owned by Chinese real estate conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group. Warner Bros is distributing the tentpole everywhere else in the world. The movie opened simultaneously on Friday on WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service, and high-definition pirate copies, which have proliferated in China since late last week, are thought to have taken at least some bite out of the film’s theatrical debut.

Dune performed particularly well on Imax in China, however, opening to $5.1 million across the brand’s giant screen network, which amounted to 23 percent of the local total from only 1 percent of the local screen share. Imax China says it has notched its biggest October box office total ever, with a week of the month still remaining.

Dune ‘s social scores in China reflect a reality widely anticipated by local box office analysts — high marks from Chinese film buffs but softer numbers from mainstream moviegoers in provincial regions of the country. On Douban, China’s leading online community of tastemakers, Dune is rated 7.9/10, the highest score for a U.S. studio film since the start of the pandemic ( F9 is 5.2; Godzilla vs. Kong is 6.3; and Free Guy is 7.6). But on mainstream ticketing app Maoyan, which is used throughout China, Dune has a rating of 8/10, which is on the low end among major recent Hollywood releases (Maoyan scores always skew higher overall than on Douban).

China’s potential box office size shrunk overall over the weekend due to yet another Covid-19 flare-up, which shut down cinemas in at least eight regions of the country, including Xinjiang, Shanxi, Gansu, Ningxia, Qinghai, Guizhou, Hebei and Inner Mongolia. China’s “Covid zero” approach to battling the pandemic means draconian shutdowns in the event of even the smallest outbreak. According to Reuters, a little more than 100 locally transmitted cases were recently reported across provinces. As a result, even with the solid tentpole product on offer, China’s nationwide weekend box office total shrank to an October low of just $69.3 million.

Hollywood will be back in the Chinese multiplex on Friday with the local premiere of the James Bond installment No Time to Die.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Tokyo Festival Chairman Shares Bold Vision to Remake Japan’s Oldest Cinema Event

Tokyo International Film Festival chairman Hiroyasu Ando is finally free to make some of the big changes he believes will revitalize Japan’s oldest cinema event. A career diplomat who spent over 40 years in Japan’s Foreign Service, Ando joined the Tokyo festival in the new role of chairman midway through 2019. But the pandemic threw a wrench into his early ambitions to shake up the festival last year, and the event’s outgoing former director, Takeo Hisamatsu, still retained operation control over many of the event’s functions. In 2021, Ando sits alone at the top of the Tokyo film festival’s leadership ranks, and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘No Time to Die’ Set to Overtake ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to 5th Spot in All-Time U.K. Box Office

No Time To Die looks destined to beat Avengers: Endgame in the U.K., taking the fifth spot in the list of biggest box office releases of all time from Marvel’s superhero blockbuster. The 25th James Bond currently sits on £85.9 million ($117.3 million) exactly a month after its Nov. 1 release, just $3.8 million shy of Endgame‘s grand total of £88.7 million ($121.1 million). With $4.8 million amassed in its fifth weekend ending Oct. 31 — a drop of 25 percent — the position switch is expected to happen over the course of the next week, especially with U.K. cinemas not...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Venom 2,’ ‘No Time to Die’ Lead October Revenue Boost

The October box office was bountiful — at least in regards to the pandemic era. Combined movie ticket sales in North America checked in at an estimated $637 million, according to Comscore. That’s the most revenue in any given month since the COVID-19 crisis struck, although it doesn’t break October records overall. Leading the October 2021 domestic charge were Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($190.4 million), James Bond installment No Time to Die ($133.3 million), Halloween Kills ($85.6 million), Dune ($69.4 million) and The Addams Family 2 ($52.9 million). Summer and the year-end holidays are generally the calendar’s box office bright spots, but...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

"Dune" Draws $40 Million At Box Office Keeping Sequel Hopes Alive

Despite releasing simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, Denis Villeneuve's Dune drew $40.1 million at the box office in its opening weekend, keeping hope for a sequel alive. The sci-fi epic is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's legendary 1965 book of the same name. “This was a tremendous result...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Rottentomatoes.com

Weekend Box Office Results: Dune Debuts at $40 Million, but Is It Enough to Secure Part Two?

We just passed the 15th anniversary of Dennis Green’s legendary rant when his Arizona Cardinals blew a big second half lead to the Chicago Bears. “They are who we thought they were,” he yelled. It’s appropriate that the new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune would be unveiled four days after that anniversary, because a similar proclamation could be made at its expense, though not for its quality; critics have been very favorable to it with an 83% on the Tomatometer. No, Dune was already facing an uphill battle as a science-fiction entity with a following that qualified more as cultish than broad. But as part of Warner Bros.’ 2021 hybrid release strategy with HBO Max – even if it hit one ceiling on its opening weekend – it is pretty clear that Dune is what we thought it was at the box office.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Does China Still Need Hollywood Films Like ‘Dune’ After Homegrown $750 Million Hit ‘Battle at Lake Changjin’?

China now has the two highest grossing films worldwide this year, prompting questions over how much it still needs Hollywood imports. While the U.S. box office has been seeing the most consistently strong box office numbers since theaters reopened thanks to a trio of October releases, the box office in China has exploded without the need of Western imports from Hollywood — thanks in large part to Bona Film Group’s megablockbuster “The Battle at Lake Changjin.”
MOVIES
Middletown Press

'Dune' Starts Strong at International Box Office, But Will U.S. Audiences Embrace Denis Villeneuve's Sci-Fi Epic?

Director Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic “Dune” has collected promising ticket sales internationally, but will box office spice flow in North America?. The Warner Bros. film, a big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel, opens in 4,100 theaters in the U.S. and Canada on Friday and is projected to generate $30 million to $40 million in its first three days of release. It would be a solid start considering “Dune,” like the studio’s entire 2021 film slate, is landing simultaneously on HBO Max in the U.S. That pandemic-era strategy, one that has been controversially received, has contributed to depressed ticket sales for “The Suicide Squad,” the LeBron James sports comedy “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and Hugh Jackman’s sci-fi drama “Reminiscence,” among others. Box office experts predict that ticket sales for “Dune” may be especially strong on Thursday night (for previews) and Friday before slowing down on Saturday and Sunday because the property’s die-hard fans often show up in force on opening day.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Warner Bros#Imax#China Box Office#Chinese#Artisan Gateway#Universal#Sci Fi#Legendary Entertainment#Dalian Wanda Group#Warnermedia#Hbo Max
TheWrap

‘Dune’ Lands at Box Office With $40 Million Opening

Warner Bros./Legendary’s “Dune” has shown that the floor for the box office has been raised this month, earning a $40 million opening weekend from 4,125 locations and beating projections of a $30-35 million domestic start. It’s a positive sign for both Warner Bros. and the box office, as both have...
MOVIES
yicaiglobal.com

Dune Opens in Chinese Cinemas, Handing IMAX China Record October Box Office

(Yicai Global) Oct. 25 -- Epic science-fiction blockbuster movie Dune has helped IMAX China Holding to gross over CNY250 million (USD39 million) of box office revenue so far this month. Released in the Chinese mainland on Oct. 22, Dune took in CNY33 million (USD5.2 million) in IMAX box office on...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Opens Strong With $5.1 Million in Thursday Previews

“Dune,” an ambitious adaptation of Frank Herbert’s famously unadaptable sci-fi epic, opened to a lordly $5.1 million in Thursday previews. The film will unspool across 4,100 theaters in the U.S. and Canada on Friday and is projected to generate $30 million to $40 million in its first three days of release. “Dune” centers on a group of aristocratic families who are vying for control of a desert planet that contains a natural resource, dubbed “spice,” of enormous value. The Warner Bros. and Legendary production is debuting simultaneously on HBO Max, which could depress ticket sales. That’s part of a larger corporate...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

International Box Office: 'Dune' Leads With $47 Million, 'Venom' Sequel Crosses $350 Million Globally

Director Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” led the international box office, generating $47.4 million from 75 overseas territories over the weekend. The sci-fi epic, based on Frank Herbert’s seminal novel, had the biggest turnout in China, where the film opened to $22 million, a muted result in the world’s largest movie market. “Dune” also opened this weekend in the United Kingdom ($7.5 million), Korea ($3.4 million), Mexico ($2 million) and Poland ($1.3 million). Those ticket sales pushed “Dune” to $180 million internationally and $220 million globally.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Hebei, CN
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
China
Box Office Mojo

Sci-Fi Epic ‘Dune’ Arrives, Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ To Heat Up Specialty Box Office

The month of October has shown strong box office returns for franchises, with Venom: Let There Be Carnage, No Time To Die, and Halloween Kills all opening above $50 million and boasting numbers that would have been respectable even in a pre-pandemic marketplace. The domestic launch of Dune this weekend will test whether the same level of success can come to a new property, which is a riskier proposition even in the best of times.
MOVIES
Showbiz411

Box Office: “Dune” Spices Up the Box Office with Underwhelming $40 Million Weekend

“Dune” was the movie that was always coming and never did, then finally arrived with HBO Max attached to it. We’ll never know how Denis Villeneuve’s beautifully made epic did on the home box, but in theaters it made $40 million from Thursday through Sunday. That’s not chump change but it’s also a little underwhelming for a $200 million movie.
MOVIES
Collider

Box Office: 'Dune' Pulls in $40 Million for Biggest Weekend for a Movie Also Debuting on HBO Max

Warner Bros. has a reason to smile this weekend, as the studio’s year-long strategy of releasing new films simultaneously in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service finally paid off. Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and based on the epic science-fiction novel by Frank Herbert, registered WB’s biggest opening at the box office this year, raking in $40.1 million in its first three days.
MOVIES
411mania.com

411 Box Office Report: Dune Takes Off With $40 Million Domestic Start

Dune dominated the box office this weekend, with the ambitious sci-fi adaptation taking the #1 spot with ease. Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel grossed $40.1 million in its opening weekend to claim the top position for the weekend. That is a record for Warner Bros’ HBO Max day-and-date releases, passing the $32.2 million start of Godzilla vs. Kong in March. It’s also the best opening of Villeneuve’s career, and an overperformance for a movie that was expected to start in the $30 million range coming into the weekend.
ENTERTAINMENT
imdb.com

Sci-Fi Epic ‘Dune’ Debut Spices Up Box Office With $40.1 Million First Place Finish

Warner Bros.’ big-budget sci-fi epic Dune spiced up the box office this weekend with a $40.1 million domestic debut. Topping predictions that had the star-studded spectacle opening in the $30-$35 million range, director Denis Villenueve’s eye-candy adventure easily snagged the top spot in North America (where it is also streaming on HBO Max) and continued to clean up overseas, where it has been playing for weeks. But with the movie’s hefty $165 million price tag, will Dune’s performance prove strong enough for the studio to green light its proposed sequel? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, Wes Anderson’s latest indie curio, The French Dispatch, got off to a hot start in the specialty market, where it earned the biggest per-screen average for any film—big or small—of 2021.
MOVIES
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Dune’ debuts in US with $17.5M Friday haul at box office

The film adaptation of “Dune” opened atop the U.S. box office on Friday with $17.5 million from 4,125 theaters, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, based on Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel of the same day, also launched simultaneously on HBO Max in the U.S., the website reported. Box offices numbers through Saturday topped $40 million, according to Variety.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

‘Dune’ Flies Past Predictions, Makes $40.1 million on Debut Weekend

Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s intergalactic space saga Dune has flown far beyond predictions and grossed slightly over $40 million on its opening weekend. Outside of the United States where the movie had already been released a couple of weeks in advance, it has now bagged over $180 million.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy