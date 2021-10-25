CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Rutgers vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6yvM_0cbWzAe700

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Illinois Fighting Illini college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema walks to the locker room following the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten rivals at Memorial Stadium. Illinois is a 1.5-point underdog. An over/under of 42.5 is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Rutgers vs. Illinois

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Rutgers and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in three of six games this season.
  • Illinois' games have gone over 42.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
  • Saturday's total is 0.4 points higher than the combined 42.1 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 46.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.9 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 49.8, 7.3 points above Saturday's total of 42.5.
  • The 42.5-point total for this game is 10.0 points below the 52.5 points per game average total in Fighting Illini games this season.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Rutgers is 3-3-0 this year.
  • The Scarlet Knights have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Rutgers' games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year, the Scarlet Knights average just 0.3 more points per game (24.1) than the Fighting Illini give up (23.8).
  • Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.8 points.
  • The Scarlet Knights rack up 335.7 yards per game, 67.1 fewer yards than the 402.8 the Fighting Illini allow per contest.
  • The Scarlet Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have 12 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Rutgers at SISportsbook .

Illinois Stats and Trends

  • In Illinois' eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Fighting Illini have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.
  • Illinois' games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
  • The Fighting Illini score 18.0 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the Scarlet Knights give up (22.6).
  • Illinois is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.6 points.
  • The Fighting Illini rack up 46.2 fewer yards per game (323.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (370.1).
  • When Illinois amasses more than 370.1 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over nine times, one fewer times than the Scarlet Knights have forced turnovers (10).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
On3.com

NCAA announces punishment for NFL assistant coach Charlie Strong

Charlie Strong was just handed down a fairly significant punishment from the NCAA from various infractions during his time as the South Florida head football coach. On Friday, the NCAA issued a media release outlining a wide array of violations committed by both the football and women’s basketball programs while Strong was employed as the Bulls’ front man.
NFL
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Is Ed Orgeron hinting at a forfeit of next week’s Alabama game?

Happy Thursday, everyone. As you well know, Alabama is set to face LSU following this weekend’s bye. Lame duck coach Ed Orgeron made some pretty alarming comments yesterday. The LSU Tigers have so few players available because of injuries that they will be unable to hold a full football practice Wednesday, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters during a conference call.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers#College Football#University Park#American Football#Illinois Fighting#Illinois View#The Scarlet Knights
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thespun.com

FOX Is Getting Crushed For What Just Happened In Michigan vs. MSU

Michigan vs. Michigan State has been a wild one so far. FOX broadcaster Gus Johnson’s energy has been very appropriate for a game that has already had long touchdowns, dramatic takeaways, and even an attempted special teams trick play. Up 23-14 early in the third quarter, Jim Harbaugh got cute....
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss getting called out for blatantly faking injury

The Ole Miss defense has developed a reputation this year for faking injuries to slow down opposing offenses. That certainly seemed to be in play again on Saturday night against Auburn. As you can see below, Ole Miss defender KD Hill suffered a gruesome injury against the Tigers. … Just...
The Spun

Look: What Baylor Fans Chanted At Texas After Win

Baylor fans trolled Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns following the Bears’ 31-24 win in Waco on Saturday afternoon. Texas took a 21-10 lead in the third quarter before Baylor came storming back to win 31-24. It was yet another ugly second-half collapse from the Longhorns with Sarkisian at the helm. Unfortunately, that’s become a trend.
TEXAS STATE
WXYZ

'It sucks.' What Michigan players & coaches said after loss to Michigan State

(WXYZ) — Michigan players and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. The Wolverines got off to a strong start, but it was two late fourth-quarter turnovers that sealed the game for the Spartans: A fumble by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and an interception on the final drive by quarterback Cade McNamara.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s CeeDee Lamb News

CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Dan Mullen said about Georgia following Florida's loss to Bulldogs

Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators are reeling after yet another loss. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs hammered the Gators 34-7 Saturday in Jacksonville. It feels like Georgia is leaving Florida in the dust, as the 2 programs appear on different trajectories. Georgia is headed for the College Football Playoff this year, while Florida and Mullen — currently 4-4 — will be continuing to fight for bowl eligibility.
FLORIDA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy