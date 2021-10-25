Rutgers vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Illinois Fighting Illini college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema walks to the locker room following the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten rivals at Memorial Stadium. Illinois is a 1.5-point underdog. An over/under of 42.5 is set for the game.

Odds for Rutgers vs. Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Rutgers and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in three of six games this season.

Illinois' games have gone over 42.5 points in three of eight chances this season.

Saturday's total is 0.4 points higher than the combined 42.1 PPG average of the two teams.

The 46.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.9 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 49.8, 7.3 points above Saturday's total of 42.5.

The 42.5-point total for this game is 10.0 points below the 52.5 points per game average total in Fighting Illini games this season.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Rutgers is 3-3-0 this year.

The Scarlet Knights have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Rutgers' games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Scarlet Knights average just 0.3 more points per game (24.1) than the Fighting Illini give up (23.8).

Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.8 points.

The Scarlet Knights rack up 335.7 yards per game, 67.1 fewer yards than the 402.8 the Fighting Illini allow per contest.

The Scarlet Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have 12 takeaways .

Illinois Stats and Trends

In Illinois' eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Fighting Illini have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.

Illinois' games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Fighting Illini score 18.0 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the Scarlet Knights give up (22.6).

Illinois is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.6 points.

The Fighting Illini rack up 46.2 fewer yards per game (323.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (370.1).

When Illinois amasses more than 370.1 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over nine times, one fewer times than the Scarlet Knights have forced turnovers (10).

Season Stats