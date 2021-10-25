Wisconsin vs. Iowa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst looks to the scoreboard during the second quarter against the Army Black Knights at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Heartland Trophy is on the line when the Wisconsin Badgers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) hit the field on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are 3.5-point favorites. An over/under of 36.5 is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 36.5-point total in four of seven games this season.

Iowa's games have gone over 36.5 points in six of seven chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 49.1 points per game, 12.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 33 points per game, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 44.4 points, a number 7.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Hawkeyes have averaged a total of 45.9 points, 9.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

So far this season, the Badgers have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Badgers score 6.5 more points per game (21.1) than the Hawkeyes surrender (14.6).

Wisconsin is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.6 points.

The Badgers collect 364.3 yards per game, 63.2 more yards than the 301.1 the Hawkeyes allow per matchup.

Wisconsin is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out more than 301.1 yards.

The Badgers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three fewer than the Hawkeyes have forced (20).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wisconsin at SISportsbook .

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Hawkeyes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Iowa's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Hawkeyes average 28.0 points per game, 9.6 more than the Badgers surrender (18.4).

Iowa is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team scores more than 18.4 points.

The Hawkeyes collect 310.9 yards per game, 87.9 more yards than the 223.0 the Badgers allow.

Iowa is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals more than 223.0 yards.

This season the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Badgers' takeaways (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats