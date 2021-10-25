Liberty vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Liberty Flames vs. UMass Minutemen college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Sep 24, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Justin Barron (23) tackles Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis (7) on a fourth and goal play in the fourth quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (1-6) are 36-point underdogs in a road FBS Independent matchup with the Liberty Flames (6-2) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Williams Stadium. An over/under of 58.5 is set in the contest.

Odds for Liberty vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

Liberty and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in three of seven games this season.

UMass has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in three of seven games this season.

The two teams combine to average 49.1 points per game, 9.4 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 61.9 points per game, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under.

Flames games have an average total of 56.3 points this season, 2.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 58.5 over/under in this game is 0.2 points higher than the 58.3 average total in Minutemen games this season.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Liberty is 4-3-0 this season.

Liberty's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Flames average 34.4 points per game, 9.6 fewer than the Minutemen surrender per matchup (44.0).

Liberty is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 44.0 points.

The Flames rack up 425.5 yards per game, 69.5 fewer yards than the 495.0 the Minutemen give up per outing.

Liberty is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 495.0 yards.

The Flames have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Minutemen.

UMass Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UMass is 3-4-0 this year.

The Minutemen have been underdogs by 36 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

UMass' games this season have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Minutemen score 14.7 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Flames surrender (17.9).

When UMass records more than 17.9 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Minutemen rack up just 15.9 fewer yards per game (286.1) than the Flames allow (302.0).

In games that UMass picks up more than 302.0 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Minutemen have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Flames have forced (8).

Season Stats