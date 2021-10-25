CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nx7et_0cbWz8xu00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Liberty Flames vs. UMass Minutemen college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Sep 24, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Justin Barron (23) tackles Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis (7) on a fourth and goal play in the fourth quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (1-6) are 36-point underdogs in a road FBS Independent matchup with the Liberty Flames (6-2) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Williams Stadium. An over/under of 58.5 is set in the contest.

Odds for Liberty vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

  • Liberty and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in three of seven games this season.
  • UMass has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in three of seven games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 49.1 points per game, 9.4 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 61.9 points per game, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Flames games have an average total of 56.3 points this season, 2.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 58.5 over/under in this game is 0.2 points higher than the 58.3 average total in Minutemen games this season.

Liberty Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Liberty is 4-3-0 this season.
  • Liberty's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
  • The Flames average 34.4 points per game, 9.6 fewer than the Minutemen surrender per matchup (44.0).
  • Liberty is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 44.0 points.
  • The Flames rack up 425.5 yards per game, 69.5 fewer yards than the 495.0 the Minutemen give up per outing.
  • Liberty is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 495.0 yards.
  • The Flames have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Minutemen.
UMass Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, UMass is 3-4-0 this year.
  • The Minutemen have been underdogs by 36 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
  • UMass' games this season have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Minutemen score 14.7 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Flames surrender (17.9).
  • When UMass records more than 17.9 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Minutemen rack up just 15.9 fewer yards per game (286.1) than the Flames allow (302.0).
  • In games that UMass picks up more than 302.0 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Minutemen have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Flames have forced (8).
Season Stats

IN THIS ARTICLE
