Pittsburgh vs. Miami College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Miami Hurricanes college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) gives his gloves to a fan after defeating the Clemson Tigers at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers (6-1, 0-0 ACC) are massive, 10-point favorites at home at Heinz Field against the Miami Hurricanes (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both teams feature high-powered passing attacks, with the Panthers seventh in passing yards per game, and the Hurricanes 22nd. The point total is 61.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Miami

Over/Under Insights

  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 61-point total in four of seven games this season.
  • In 42.9% of Miami's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 61.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77.4, is 16.4 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 49.6 points per game, 11.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Panthers games this season is 54.9, 6.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 61 .
  • The 61 over/under in this game is 2.4 points higher than the 58.6 average total in Hurricanes games this season.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

  • Pittsburgh has played seven games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10 points or more (in three chances).
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Panthers score 45.3 points per game, 15.3 more than the Hurricanes surrender per contest (30).
  • When Pittsburgh records more than 30 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Panthers collect 130.8 more yards per game (520.9) than the Hurricanes give up per contest (390.1).
  • Pittsburgh is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up more than 390.1 yards.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Hurricanes have forced (5).
Miami Stats and Trends

  • Miami has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Hurricanes are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 10 points or more.
  • Miami's games this year have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Hurricanes rack up 32.1 points per game, 12.5 more than the Panthers surrender (19.6).
  • Miami is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 19.6 points.
  • The Hurricanes collect 433.3 yards per game, 114.6 more yards than the 318.7 the Panthers give up.
  • When Miami amasses over 318.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Hurricanes have 10 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 11 takeaways .
Season Stats

