Pittsburgh vs. Miami College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Miami Hurricanes college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) gives his gloves to a fan after defeating the Clemson Tigers at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers (6-1, 0-0 ACC) are massive, 10-point favorites at home at Heinz Field against the Miami Hurricanes (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both teams feature high-powered passing attacks, with the Panthers seventh in passing yards per game, and the Hurricanes 22nd. The point total is 61.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Miami

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 61-point total in four of seven games this season.

In 42.9% of Miami's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 61.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77.4, is 16.4 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 49.6 points per game, 11.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 54.9, 6.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 61 .

The 61 over/under in this game is 2.4 points higher than the 58.6 average total in Hurricanes games this season.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has played seven games, with six wins against the spread.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10 points or more (in three chances).

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).

The Panthers score 45.3 points per game, 15.3 more than the Hurricanes surrender per contest (30).

When Pittsburgh records more than 30 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Panthers collect 130.8 more yards per game (520.9) than the Hurricanes give up per contest (390.1).

Pittsburgh is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up more than 390.1 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Hurricanes have forced (5).

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Hurricanes are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Miami's games this year have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Hurricanes rack up 32.1 points per game, 12.5 more than the Panthers surrender (19.6).

Miami is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 19.6 points.

The Hurricanes collect 433.3 yards per game, 114.6 more yards than the 318.7 the Panthers give up.

When Miami amasses over 318.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Hurricanes have 10 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 11 takeaways .

Season Stats