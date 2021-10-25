Michigan vs. Michigan State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver A.J. Henning (3) runs by Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Chris Bergin (28) during first half action Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. Michigan offense

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) clash with the Paul Bunyan Trophy up for grabs on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Spartan Stadium. The Wolverines are favored by 4.5 points in the game. The over/under is 51 for this game.

Odds for Michigan vs. Michigan State

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

So far this season, 57.1% of Michigan State's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 51.

The two teams combine to score 72 points per game, 21 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 33 points per game, 18 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Wolverines and their opponents have scored an average of 52 points per game in 2021, one more than Saturday's total.

The 51-point over/under for this game is 2.4 points below the 53.4 points per game average total in Spartans games this season.

Michigan Stats and Trends

In Michigan's seven games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Wolverines have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.

Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Wolverines put up 19.0 more points per game (37.7) than the Spartans surrender (18.7).

Michigan is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.7 points.

The Wolverines average 442.9 yards per game, 36.8 more yards than the 406.1 the Spartans allow per matchup.

Michigan is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up over 406.1 yards.

This year, the Wolverines have four turnovers, eight fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (12).

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Michigan State is 5-1-1 this year.

This season, the Spartans won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Michigan State's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Spartans score 34.3 points per game, 20.0 more than the Wolverines surrender (14.3).

Michigan State is 5-1-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.3 points.

The Spartans rack up 153.1 more yards per game (452.1) than the Wolverines give up (299).

Michigan State is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team totals more than 299 yards.

The Spartans have seven giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 10 takeaways .

Season Stats