Michigan State

Michigan vs. Michigan State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver A.J. Henning (3) runs by Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Chris Bergin (28) during first half action Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. Michigan offense

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) clash with the Paul Bunyan Trophy up for grabs on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Spartan Stadium. The Wolverines are favored by 4.5 points in the game. The over/under is 51 for this game.

Odds for Michigan vs. Michigan State

Over/Under Insights

  • Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
  • So far this season, 57.1% of Michigan State's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 51.
  • The two teams combine to score 72 points per game, 21 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 33 points per game, 18 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Wolverines and their opponents have scored an average of 52 points per game in 2021, one more than Saturday's total.
  • The 51-point over/under for this game is 2.4 points below the 53.4 points per game average total in Spartans games this season.

Michigan Stats and Trends

  • In Michigan's seven games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Wolverines have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Wolverines put up 19.0 more points per game (37.7) than the Spartans surrender (18.7).
  • Michigan is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.7 points.
  • The Wolverines average 442.9 yards per game, 36.8 more yards than the 406.1 the Spartans allow per matchup.
  • Michigan is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up over 406.1 yards.
  • This year, the Wolverines have four turnovers, eight fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (12).
  Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook .

Michigan State Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Michigan State is 5-1-1 this year.
  • This season, the Spartans won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
  • Michigan State's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Spartans score 34.3 points per game, 20.0 more than the Wolverines surrender (14.3).
  • Michigan State is 5-1-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.3 points.
  • The Spartans rack up 153.1 more yards per game (452.1) than the Wolverines give up (299).
  • Michigan State is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team totals more than 299 yards.
  • The Spartans have seven giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 10 takeaways .
  Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

WXYZ

'It sucks.' What Michigan players & coaches said after loss to Michigan State

(WXYZ) — Michigan players and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. The Wolverines got off to a strong start, but it was two late fourth-quarter turnovers that sealed the game for the Spartans: A fumble by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and an interception on the final drive by quarterback Cade McNamara.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Had Brutally Honest Admission On Lane Kiffin

It’s a rematch of former coworkers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday. Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama are hosting Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kiffin, of course, used to work under Saban at Alabama. He spent multiple seasons as the Alabama offensive coordinator before...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

4 local schools headed to MHSAA football Playoffs

IONIA — Now that the book is closed on the 2021 high school football regular season, four teams from in and around Ionia will continue their season with a shot at the state title. The four teams, Portland, Pewamo-Westphalia, Belding and Portland St. Patrick, have all been dominant this year...
IONIA, MI
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Detroit News

Harper Woods receiver Tay'shawn Trent decommits from Michigan football

Michigan has lost an in-state commitment to the 2022 class, three-star receiver Tay’shawn Trent from Harper Woods announced Tuesday. Trent, in a post Tuesday on Twitter, thanked Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and safeties coach Ron Bellamy for offer him “the opportunity of a life time” but was “dropping” is commitment.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: What Baylor Fans Chanted At Texas After Win

Baylor fans trolled Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns following the Bears’ 31-24 win in Waco on Saturday afternoon. Texas took a 21-10 lead in the third quarter before Baylor came storming back to win 31-24. It was yet another ugly second-half collapse from the Longhorns with Sarkisian at the helm. Unfortunately, that’s become a trend.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
Detroit Free Press

Ex-Detroit Lion: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh must 'get the hell out' after MSU loss

If you think your mentions are bad, Taylor Lewan, just imagine watching the fourth-quarter game film from of Michigan football's loss to Michigan State. Lewan, a former Michigan offensive lineman who plays for the Tennessee Titans, laid down some heavy smack talk less than a day before MSU and U-M kicked off in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the rivalry.
MICHIGAN STATE
thespun.com

FOX Is Getting Crushed For What Just Happened In Michigan vs. MSU

Michigan vs. Michigan State has been a wild one so far. FOX broadcaster Gus Johnson’s energy has been very appropriate for a game that has already had long touchdowns, dramatic takeaways, and even an attempted special teams trick play. Up 23-14 early in the third quarter, Jim Harbaugh got cute....
MICHIGAN STATE
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
Sports Illustrated

