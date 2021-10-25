CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Tulane Green Wave college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) looks throw from the pocket against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0, 0-0 AAC) visit the Tulane Green Wave (1-6, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between AAC foes at Yulman Stadium. Tulane is a 24.5-point underdog. The point total is 62.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

  • Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 62-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.
  • Tulane has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points in six of seven games this season.
  • Saturday's total is 11 points lower than the two team's combined 73 points per game average.
  • The 56.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.1 fewer than the 62 over/under in this contest.
  • The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 51.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 64.8 PPG average total in Green Wave games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Cincinnati is 5-2-0 this year.
  • The Bearcats have been favored by 24.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Bearcats score 41.1 points per game, comparable to the 42.3 per contest the Green Wave give up.
  • Cincinnati is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 42.3 points.
  • The Bearcats average 73.9 fewer yards per game (420), than the Green Wave give up per outing (493.9).
  • Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 493.9 yards.
  • This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Green Wave's takeaways (7).
Tulane Stats and Trends

  • Tulane has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
  • This year, the Green Wave won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 24.5 points or more.
  • Tulane's games this year have hit the over in 85.7% of its opportunities (six times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Green Wave put up 31.9 points per game, 17.3 more than the Bearcats give up (14.6).
  • Tulane is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall when the team puts up more than 14.6 points.
  • The Green Wave rack up 402.9 yards per game, 106.5 more yards than the 296.4 the Bearcats allow.
  • Tulane is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall when the team churns out over 296.4 yards.
  • The Green Wave have 16 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats

