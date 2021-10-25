Cincinnati vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Tulane Green Wave college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) looks throw from the pocket against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0, 0-0 AAC) visit the Tulane Green Wave (1-6, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between AAC foes at Yulman Stadium. Tulane is a 24.5-point underdog. The point total is 62.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 62-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.

Tulane has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points in six of seven games this season.

Saturday's total is 11 points lower than the two team's combined 73 points per game average.

The 56.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.1 fewer than the 62 over/under in this contest.

The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 51.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 64.8 PPG average total in Green Wave games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 5-2-0 this year.

The Bearcats have been favored by 24.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Bearcats score 41.1 points per game, comparable to the 42.3 per contest the Green Wave give up.

Cincinnati is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 42.3 points.

The Bearcats average 73.9 fewer yards per game (420), than the Green Wave give up per outing (493.9).

Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 493.9 yards.

This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Green Wave's takeaways (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati at SISportsbook .

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This year, the Green Wave won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 24.5 points or more.

Tulane's games this year have hit the over in 85.7% of its opportunities (six times in seven games with a set point total).

The Green Wave put up 31.9 points per game, 17.3 more than the Bearcats give up (14.6).

Tulane is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall when the team puts up more than 14.6 points.

The Green Wave rack up 402.9 yards per game, 106.5 more yards than the 296.4 the Bearcats allow.

Tulane is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall when the team churns out over 296.4 yards.

The Green Wave have 16 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 19 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats