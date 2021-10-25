Buffalo vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Buffalo Bulls vs. Bowling Green Falcons college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Bulls head coach Maurice Linguist cheers for his special teams defense after a missed field goal by the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter of play at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Buffalo Bulls (4-4, 0-0 MAC) when they host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-6, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between MAC rivals at UB Stadium. Buffalo is favored by 13 points. The total is 52.5 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Buffalo vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in five of seven games this season.

In 37.5% of Bowling Green's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 52.5.

Saturday's over/under is 0.6 points higher than the combined 51.9 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 54.5 points per game, two more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulls games this season is 57.2, 4.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has two wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Bulls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 13 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Bulls score 32.4 points per game, 3.5 more than the Falcons allow per outing (28.9).

Buffalo is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.9 points.

The Bulls average 55 more yards per game (415.1) than the Falcons give up per outing (360.1).

When Buffalo piles up more than 360.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Bulls have eight giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 12 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Buffalo at SISportsbook .

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons have an ATS record of 4-0 in their four games as an underdog of 13 points or more this year.

Bowling Green's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This season the Falcons rack up 6.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Bulls give up (25.6).

When Bowling Green records more than 25.6 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Falcons collect 88.9 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Bulls allow per outing (403.8).

This season the Falcons have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Bulls' takeaways (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats