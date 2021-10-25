UCF vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the UCF Knights vs. Temple Owls college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 9, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn looks on during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The UCF Knights (4-3, 0-0 AAC) are 10.5-point favorites when they visit the Temple Owls (3-4, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. The over/under is set at 51.5 for the game.

Odds for UCF vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

UCF and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in five of seven games this season.

Temple has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in three of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.7, is 3.2 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 11.0 points fewer than the 62.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Knights games this season feature an average total of 63.1 points, a number 11.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 3.3 points more than this game's over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Knights have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in two chances).

UCF's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Knights rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (32.7) than the Owls surrender (33.9).

UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 33.9 points.

The Knights collect 43.1 more yards per game (419.4) than the Owls give up per matchup (376.3).

UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 376.3 yards.

The Knights have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Owls have forced (7).

Temple Stats and Trends

So far this year Temple has two wins against the spread.

The Owls have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Temple has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Owls average 6.6 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Knights surrender (28.6).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 28.6 points.

The Owls collect 45.9 fewer yards per game (325.1) than the Knights allow (371.0).

When Temple piles up more than 371.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls have 11 giveaways this season, while the Knights have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats