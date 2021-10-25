Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Virginia Tech Hokies college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims (10) hand the ball to Yellow Jackets running back Dontae Smith (4) to score a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4, 0-0 ACC) the edge when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between ACC opponents at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Georgia Tech is favored by 4 points. The point total for the game is set at 56.

Odds for Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Georgia Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.

Virginia Tech's games have gone over 56 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 53.8 points per game, 2.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is four points greater than the 52 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 58.7, 2.7 points above Saturday's total of 56.

The 56 over/under in this game is 3.4 points higher than the 52.6 average total in Hokies games this season.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 3-4-0 this season.

The Yellow Jackets have been favored by 4 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Georgia Tech has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).

The Yellow Jackets score seven more points per game (30.1) than the Hokies give up (23.1).

When Georgia Tech records more than 23.1 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Yellow Jackets average 45 more yards per game (426.6) than the Hokies allow per outing (381.6).

In games that Georgia Tech amasses over 381.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have seven giveaways this season, while the Hokies have eight takeaways .

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Hokies have been underdogs by 4 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Virginia Tech's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This season the Hokies average 5.2 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Yellow Jackets give up (28.9).

When Virginia Tech puts up more than 28.9 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Hokies average 89 fewer yards per game (329.7) than the Yellow Jackets allow per outing (418.7).

This year the Hokies have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Yellow Jackets have takeaways (9).

Season Stats