CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JRQV8_0cbWyvj700

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Virginia Tech Hokies college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims (10) hand the ball to Yellow Jackets running back Dontae Smith (4) to score a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4, 0-0 ACC) the edge when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between ACC opponents at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Georgia Tech is favored by 4 points. The point total for the game is set at 56.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Georgia Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.
  • Virginia Tech's games have gone over 56 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 53.8 points per game, 2.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is four points greater than the 52 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 58.7, 2.7 points above Saturday's total of 56.
  • The 56 over/under in this game is 3.4 points higher than the 52.6 average total in Hokies games this season.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 3-4-0 this season.
  • The Yellow Jackets have been favored by 4 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Georgia Tech has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).
  • The Yellow Jackets score seven more points per game (30.1) than the Hokies give up (23.1).
  • When Georgia Tech records more than 23.1 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Yellow Jackets average 45 more yards per game (426.6) than the Hokies allow per outing (381.6).
  • In games that Georgia Tech amasses over 381.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Yellow Jackets have seven giveaways this season, while the Hokies have eight takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia Tech at SISportsbook .

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

  • Virginia Tech has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
  • The Hokies have been underdogs by 4 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Virginia Tech's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
  • This season the Hokies average 5.2 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Yellow Jackets give up (28.9).
  • When Virginia Tech puts up more than 28.9 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Hokies average 89 fewer yards per game (329.7) than the Yellow Jackets allow per outing (418.7).
  • This year the Hokies have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Yellow Jackets have takeaways (9).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
WXYZ

'It sucks.' What Michigan players & coaches said after loss to Michigan State

(WXYZ) — Michigan players and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. The Wolverines got off to a strong start, but it was two late fourth-quarter turnovers that sealed the game for the Spartans: A fumble by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and an interception on the final drive by quarterback Cade McNamara.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: What Baylor Fans Chanted At Texas After Win

Baylor fans trolled Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns following the Bears’ 31-24 win in Waco on Saturday afternoon. Texas took a 21-10 lead in the third quarter before Baylor came storming back to win 31-24. It was yet another ugly second-half collapse from the Longhorns with Sarkisian at the helm. Unfortunately, that’s become a trend.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Virginia Tech Hokies#The Virginia Cavaliers#Acc#Georgia Tech Stats
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Is Ed Orgeron hinting at a forfeit of next week’s Alabama game?

Happy Thursday, everyone. As you well know, Alabama is set to face LSU following this weekend’s bye. Lame duck coach Ed Orgeron made some pretty alarming comments yesterday. The LSU Tigers have so few players available because of injuries that they will be unable to hold a full football practice Wednesday, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters during a conference call.
ALABAMA STATE
thespun.com

FOX Is Getting Crushed For What Just Happened In Michigan vs. MSU

Michigan vs. Michigan State has been a wild one so far. FOX broadcaster Gus Johnson’s energy has been very appropriate for a game that has already had long touchdowns, dramatic takeaways, and even an attempted special teams trick play. Up 23-14 early in the third quarter, Jim Harbaugh got cute....
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

NCAA announces punishment for NFL assistant coach Charlie Strong

Charlie Strong was just handed down a fairly significant punishment from the NCAA from various infractions during his time as the South Florida head football coach. On Friday, the NCAA issued a media release outlining a wide array of violations committed by both the football and women’s basketball programs while Strong was employed as the Bulls’ front man.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Watch: 3 Players Ejected After Wild TCU-Kansas State Brawl

During Saturday’s matchup between TCU and Kansas State, a bench-clearing brawl broke out in front of the Horned Frogs sideline. On a short carry by Skylar Thompson, the Wildcats quarterback was laid out by TCU safety Josh Foster as he ran out of bounds. Thompson’s Kansas State teammates came to his aid, resulting in some unpleasantries between the opposing programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Dan Mullen said about Georgia following Florida's loss to Bulldogs

Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators are reeling after yet another loss. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs hammered the Gators 34-7 Saturday in Jacksonville. It feels like Georgia is leaving Florida in the dust, as the 2 programs appear on different trajectories. Georgia is headed for the College Football Playoff this year, while Florida and Mullen — currently 4-4 — will be continuing to fight for bowl eligibility.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases surprising top 6 rankings after Week 9

Kirk Herbstreit called Ohio State’s 33-24 win over Penn State Saturday night, and he was certainly impressed. The College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed for the first time this season on Tuesday night; however, Herbstreit revealed his new top 6 rankings after the Buckeyes win over the Nittany Lions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Who is the female college football referee working Ohio State-Penn State game?

Amanda Sauer is the female college football referee that is working the Big Ten game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The female college football referee working the Big Ten game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes is Amanda Sauer.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss getting called out for blatantly faking injury

The Ole Miss defense has developed a reputation this year for faking injuries to slow down opposing offenses. That certainly seemed to be in play again on Saturday night against Auburn. As you can see below, Ole Miss defender KD Hill suffered a gruesome injury against the Tigers. … Just...
The Spun

Steve Sarkisian Sends Clear Message After Another Texas Loss

The Texas Longhorns aren’t back under Steve Sarkisian. Well, at least not yet. On Saturday, the program’s losing streak was extended to three games. Texas began this year with a promising 4-1 record. Unfortunately, it’s been all downhill ever since the Longhorns blew their double-digit lead against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy