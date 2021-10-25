Louisiana vs. Texas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Texas State Bobcats college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Sep 4, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns wide receiver Kyren Lacy (2) runs in for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas State Bobcats (2-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 21-point underdogs in a road Sun Belt matchup against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Cajun Field. The contest has a point total of 56.5.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Texas State

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this season.

In 57.1% of Texas State's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 56.5.

The two teams combine to score 55.1 points per game, 1.4 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 0.6 points more than the 55.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 59 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.5 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is one point more than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

So far this season Louisiana has two wins against the spread.

The Ragin' Cajuns have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 21 points or more.

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns average 3.8 fewer points per game (30.1) than the Bobcats allow (33.9).

Louisiana is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 33.9 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up only 1.4 more yards per game (425.1), than the Bobcats give up per outing (423.7).

When Louisiana piles up over 423.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over seven times this season, four fewer than the Bobcats have forced (11).

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

Texas State's games this season have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Bobcats rack up 25 points per game, three more than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (22).

Texas State is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 22 points.

The Bobcats collect 354.6 yards per game, 25.4 fewer yards than the 380 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.

When Texas State amasses more than 380 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Bobcats have turned the ball over 15 times, eight more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (7).

Season Stats