Maryland vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Maryland Terrapins vs. Indiana Hoosiers college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Michael Locksley looks on during the second half of the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland Terrapins (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are 5-point favorites when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. An over/under of 50.5 is set in the contest.

Odds for Maryland vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Maryland's games this season have gone over 50.5 points five of seven times.

Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in four of seven games this season.

The two teams combine to score 48.1 points per game, 2.4 less than the total in this contest.

The 60.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 9.9 more than the 50.5 over/under in this contest.

Terrapins games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 8.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Hoosiers have averaged a total of 53.4 points, 2.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Maryland Stats and Trends

In Maryland's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Terrapins have been favored by 5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Maryland has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).

The Terrapins average just 2.7 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Hoosiers allow (30.7).

Maryland is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 30.7 points.

The Terrapins collect 59.0 more yards per game (421.6) than the Hoosiers give up per outing (362.6).

Maryland is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 362.6 yards.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Hoosiers have forced (8).

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has one win against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, the Hoosiers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Indiana's games this season have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Hoosiers put up 9.6 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Terrapins surrender (29.7).

When Indiana scores more than 29.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Hoosiers rack up 81.9 fewer yards per game (309.7) than the Terrapins give up per matchup (391.6).

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over five more times (12 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (7) this season.

