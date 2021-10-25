CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Maryland Terrapins vs. Indiana Hoosiers college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Michael Locksley looks on during the second half of the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland Terrapins (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are 5-point favorites when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. An over/under of 50.5 is set in the contest.

Odds for Maryland vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

  • Maryland's games this season have gone over 50.5 points five of seven times.
  • Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in four of seven games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 48.1 points per game, 2.4 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 60.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 9.9 more than the 50.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Terrapins games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 8.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Hoosiers have averaged a total of 53.4 points, 2.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Maryland Stats and Trends

  • In Maryland's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Terrapins have been favored by 5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Maryland has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
  • The Terrapins average just 2.7 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Hoosiers allow (30.7).
  • Maryland is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 30.7 points.
  • The Terrapins collect 59.0 more yards per game (421.6) than the Hoosiers give up per outing (362.6).
  • Maryland is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 362.6 yards.
  • The Terrapins have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Hoosiers have forced (8).
Indiana Stats and Trends

  • Indiana has one win against the spread in seven games this season.
  • This season, the Hoosiers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 5 points or more.
  • Indiana's games this season have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Hoosiers put up 9.6 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Terrapins surrender (29.7).
  • When Indiana scores more than 29.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Hoosiers rack up 81.9 fewer yards per game (309.7) than the Terrapins give up per matchup (391.6).
  • The Hoosiers have turned the ball over five more times (12 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Season Stats

Community Policy