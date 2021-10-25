CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Baylor Bears vs. Texas Longhorns college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) celebrates a touchdown against the Brigham Young Cougars during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Baylor Bears (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) are only 2.5-point favorites at home at McLane Stadium against the Texas Longhorns (4-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both squads feature strong offenses, with the Bears 14th in points per game, and the Longhorns ninth. The game's point total is set at 61.5.

Odds for Baylor vs. Texas

Over/Under Insights

  • Baylor and its opponents have combined to score more than 61.5 points in three of seven games this season.
  • Texas' games have gone over 61.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 79.9, is 18.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 48.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.2 fewer than the 61.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Bears games this season is 49.5, 12 points fewer than Saturday's total of 61.5 .
  • The 60.1 PPG average total in Longhorns games this season is 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Baylor Stats and Trends

  • Baylor has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.
  • So far this season, the Bears have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Baylor's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).
  • The Bears score 38.3 points per game, 8.7 more than the Longhorns give up per outing (29.6).
  • Baylor is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.6 points.
  • The Bears collect 471 yards per game, 36.1 more yards than the 434.9 the Longhorns give up per outing.
  • When Baylor amasses over 434.9 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • This year, the Bears have five turnovers, six fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (11).
Texas Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Texas is 4-3-0 this season.
  • The Longhorns have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
  • Texas has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Longhorns average 41.6 points per game, 22.9 more than the Bears allow (18.7).
  • Texas is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team puts up more than 18.7 points.
  • The Longhorns rack up 456.7 yards per game, 121.7 more yards than the 335 the Bears give up.
  • When Texas picks up over 335 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Longhorns have eight giveaways this season, while the Bears have 11 takeaways .
Season Stats

IN THIS ARTICLE
