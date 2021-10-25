CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Rice Owls vs. North Texas Mean Green college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Rice Owls running back Khalan Griffin (6) runs against the Texas Longhorns during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect a close contest when the Rice Owls (3-4, 0-0 C-USA) host the North Texas Mean Green (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA foes at Rice Stadium. Rice is favored by 2.5 points. The point total is set at 55.5.

Odds for Rice vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

  • Rice and its opponents have scored at least 55.5 points only twice this year.
  • North Texas' games have gone over 55.5 points in three of six chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 41 points per game, 14.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 16.9 points under the 72.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Owls games have an average total of 49.9 points this season, 5.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 65.8 points, 10.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Rice Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this season Rice has two wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Rice's games this year have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).
  • This year, the Owls average 17 fewer points per game (18) than the Mean Green give up (35).
  • The Owls average 313.9 yards per game, 107.2 fewer yards than the 421.1 the Mean Green allow per matchup.
  • This year, the Owls have turned the ball over 14 times, three more than the Mean Green's takeaways (11).
North Texas Stats and Trends

  • In North Texas' seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Mean Green have an against-the-spread record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • North Texas' games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Mean Green put up 14.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Owls give up (37.4).
  • The Mean Green rack up just 18.4 fewer yards per game (420.6) than the Owls allow per matchup (439).
  • North Texas is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team totals over 439 yards.
  • The Mean Green have turned the ball over four more times (13 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats

IN THIS ARTICLE
