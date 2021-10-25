Iowa State vs. West Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Iowa State Cyclones vs. West Virginia Mountaineers college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) reacts after a touchdown against Oklahoma State during the fourth quarter at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ames, Iowa.

A pair of the nation's toughest rushing defenses square off when the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones (5-2, 0-0 Big 12) take college football's 15th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 19 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Cyclones are 7-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is set at 47.5.

Odds for Iowa State vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in four of six games this season.

In 57.1% of West Virginia's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 47.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.7, is 13.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 8.8 points above the 38.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cyclones games this season feature an average total of 49.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 6.1 points below the 53.6 points per game average total in Mountaineers games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

In Iowa State's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Cyclones have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in four chances).

Iowa State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Cyclones average 10.6 more points per game (32.3) than the Mountaineers surrender (21.7).

Iowa State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.7 points.

The Cyclones collect 72.2 more yards per game (428.9) than the Mountaineers give up per outing (356.7).

In games that Iowa State amasses over 356.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Cyclones have six turnovers, one fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (7).

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

West Virginia's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Mountaineers put up 28.4 points per game, 11.4 more than the Cyclones give up (17).

West Virginia is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it records more than 17 points.

The Mountaineers collect 128.4 more yards per game (390.7) than the Cyclones give up per contest (262.3).

West Virginia is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses over 262.3 yards.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Season Stats