1 person found dead in KU dorm Sunday night

By Andrew Lind
 8 days ago

LAWRENCE (KSNT) — Local authorities are investigating the death of an individual who was found dead in Lewis Hall at the University of Kansas Sunday.

Law enforcement responded to a call around 5:45 p.m. for what was called an “unknown medical emergency,” according the Lawrence Police Scanner. Later, the scanner page, confirmed the status was a “code black” loss of life.

This is a developing story.

Lawrence, KS
